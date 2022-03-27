Nysa Devgan brings 'New-Age order' in crop top and thigh-high slit skirt by Manish Malhotra at LFW 2022: See pics

Actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan attended designer Manish Malhotra's glamorous show at the FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India) Lakme Fashion Week 2022 and brought the 'New-Age order' with her look. The star kid was among a host of celebrities, including Janhvi Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, who attended the event. They all came to support the designer and his showstoppers, Shanaya Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi. All the stars came impeccably dressed in clothes from Manish Malhotra's latest collection, Diffuse.

On Saturday, Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram page to share pictures of all the celebs who attended his show. He also posted a photo of Nysa Devgan in a gorgeous embellished set from his latest collection. "Nysa Devgan Gorgeousssssss. The New-Age order joins forces with #Diffuse Tribe," Manish Malhotra captioned his post.

Nysa's ensemble features an embellished crop top and a skirt layered with a long coat. The blouse comes adorned with mirrors and feather embellishments in red, silver, black, pink and more shades and features a square neckline and a midriff-baring hem.

Nysa teamed the top with a high-waisted black skirt featuring a bodycon silhouette, double thigh-high slits flaunting her legs, multi-coloured embroidery on the inside, and shimmering embellishments done on the borders. She rounded off the ensemble by layering a heavily-embroidered jacket on her shoulders.

Nysa Devgan with Manish Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor.

Nysa's jacket features broad notch lapel collars, sequinned embellishments, multi-hued embroidery done in quirky geometric patterns, and an oversized fitting. She accessorised the ensemble with strappy heels featuring feather adornments and dainty diamond ear studs.

In the end, glossy nude lip shade, shimmery pink eye shadow, bold winged eyeliner, heavy mascara on the lashes, on-fleek eyebrows, glowing skin, and blushed cheeks completed Nysa's make-up picks.

Shanaya Kapoor made her debut on the ramp with Siddhant Chaturvedi for Manish Malhotra's show. The star's videos and pictures have gone crazy viral on social media. Check out their looks below.

Meanwhile, Nysa Devgan is Kajol and Ajay Devgn's eldest child. She was born on April 20, 2003. The couple also has a son Yug.

