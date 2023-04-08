Nysa Devgan's stylish summer outfits for birthday celebrations in Jaisalmer are must-have looks to beat the heat

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter, Nysa Devgan, turned 19 on April 20. Nysa celebrated her birthday with her friends in Suryagarh, Jaisalmer. The 19-year-old had travelled to the scenic location to have a blast with her gang. One of her close friends, Orhan Awatramani, shared several snippets from Nysa's bash in Jaisalmer. It shows her dressed in stylish summer outfits that should definitely be on your mood board for the upcoming season. The steal-worthy ensembles are perfect for beating the heat in style. Keep scrolling to read our download on each look.

Nysa Devgan wore stylish summer outfits for birthday celebrations in Jaisalmer. (Instagram)

Nysa Devgan's stylish summer outfits

Orhan Awatramani shared a bunch of photos on his Instagram account. The first post shows Nysa dressed in a white floral print midi dress, styled with simple jewels and minimal makeup. In the second post, Nysa wore a blush pink floral printed maxi dress with a silk shawl. The last post shows Nysa in a white cropped shirt and denim shorts. Each outfit is perfect for the summer heat. You can take styling tips from Nysa and add pieces inspired by her birthday collection to your wardrobe. Check out the pictures below.

Nysa Devgan celebrates her birthday in Jaisalmer. (Instagram)

Nysa's white midi dress features a plunging V neckline, a wrapover silhouette, half-length sleeves, a floral pattern in yellow and black hues, a thigh-high slit on the front, cinched waist, and a figure-skimming fitting. She wore the ensemble with dainty earrings, a half-tied hairdo, winged eyeliner, mauve lip shade, dewy skin, and rouged cheekbones.

Nysa rocked a blush pink-coloured maxi dress in the second set of pictures. It comes with ribbon tie straps, a square neckline, floral patterns, a fitted bust, a tiered skirt, and a cinched waistline. She styled the ensemble with open locks, a silk shawl, pink slides, and bold makeup picks.

Nysa wore a white shirt and light blue denim shorts for the third look. While the button-down shirt features full-length sleeves, front pockets, tie detail on the front, and cropped hem, the shorts have a distressed hem and a figure-hugging fitting.

Which outfit did you like the most?