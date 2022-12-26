Nysa Devgan, Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan attend Christmas bash in glamorous outfits with friends. Watch videos

The Christmas celebrations continued till the night yesterday in Mumbai, and many well-known names stepped out in the city to ring in the festival. The paparazzi clicked Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn, Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sunil Shetty's son Ahaan Shetty, Orhan Awatramani, and their friends outside a Christmas party venue in the bay. They wore stylish ensembles for the grand occasion and served us looks for the party season. Khushi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan stole the show with their glamorous attires. Keep scrolling to check out what the star kids donned for the occasion. (Also Read | Khushi Kapoor steals Janhvi Kapoor's pink cotton suit set for dreamy pics, sets sibling goals. Here's what it costs)

Who wore what for last night's Christmas bash?

Khushi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan attended last night's Christmas bash in black and hot pink dresses. While Khushi chose a mini-length ensemble, Nysa wore a bodycon maxi dress. The paparazzi clicked them both outside the party venue and shared the snippets on social media. The videos show Nysa holding hands with Ibrahim while entering the party venue, and another shows Orhan helping her exit the bash. Check out the clips below.

Regarding the design elements of Nysa's outfit, the maxi-length ensemble features full-length sleeves, a wide plunging U neckline enhancing her décolletage, ankle-length hem, a bodycon silhouette accentuating her frame, a ribbed design and black lace trims on the front. She styled the ensemble with a bracelet, a sleek chain, strappy pumps, centre-parted open wavy locks, glossy nude lip shade, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, and glowing skin.

Khushi Kapoor attended the party in a black crop top and mini skirt set. While the blouse features a strapless silhouette, smocked detailing and a bodycon fitting, the skirt comes with a thigh-high slit embellished with safety pins, a figure-hugging fit and a mini hem length. Lastly, a black matching fur-adorned sleeve cover, strappy black pumps, gold hoop earrings, a black mini top handle bag, a centre-parted sleek bun, and minimal makeup rounded it all off.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Ali Khan looked dapper at the party in a black leather jacket featuring an open front, fitted silhouette, full-length sleeves, and zipper detail. He completed the outfit with a V-neck fitted white T-shirt, a black acid-washed denim jeans, and black-and-white lace-up sneakers.