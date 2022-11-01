On Aishwarya Rai's birthday, a look back at the brilliant answer that won her the Miss World 1994 crown

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is celebrating her birthday today, November 1. The global icon has won many accolades over the years, and is rightfully known as the most beautiful woman in the world. She is one of the most popular Indian stars today, and one of her most remembered achievements is winning the Miss World 1994 title held in Sun City, South Africa. So, on her 49th birthday, we decided to take a trip down memory lane and revisit her winning moment from the Miss World pageant. 87 contestants from across the globe competed for the title that year, and Aishwarya clinched the Miss World crown at the 44th edition of the competition.

Aishwarya Rai's admirable answer that won her Miss World 1994 title

In 1994, Aishwarya Rai, who was only 21 years old, participated in the Miss India pageant, where she was crowned the first runner-up. Then, Aishwarya got the opportunity to represent India at the prestigious Miss World 1994 contest. She mesmerised audiences and viewers around the world with her beauty and elegance. However, Aishwarya's final answer at the competition finalised her win. The judges asked her, "What are the qualities Miss World should embody?" (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai is a flawless beauty in red anarkali for PS1 pre-release event)

Aishwarya Rai's Miss World crowning moment:

Aishwarya answered, "The Miss Worlds that we have had up to date, have been proof enough that they have had compassion. Compassion for the underprivileged and not only for the people who have status and stature. We have had people, who can look beyond the barriers that man has set up – of nationalities and colour. We have to look beyond those and that would make a true Miss World. A true person, a real person."

During the 1994 competition, Aishwarya Rai had talked about her Indian roots in the introduction video and highlighted the different cultures and races that co-exist in the country, "We've got the world in India. It's more cosmopolitan because [there are] so many religions in India, so many races. It is an amalgamation of so many cultures and people have learnt to live together in that," she said.

Meanwhile, apart from Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen also won a coveted title in the same year. Sushmita became the Miss Universe in 1994 - the first Indian woman to win the crown. The two beauties made the country proud with their achievements.