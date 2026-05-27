On Sunscreen Day, dermatologists debunk common myths and share key ingredients to watch for

Sunscreen Day, observed annually on May 27, is a reminder of the importance of applying sunscreen irrespective of weather conditions, not just for cosmetic concerns, but as a health essential. Dermatologists continue to stress that sunscreen is one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent long-term skin damage, premature ageing, and even skin cancer.

This Sunscreen Day, let's bust some myths and pledge to use sunscreen daily(Magnific)

Experts recommend choosing a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) 30 or higher, as it protects against both UVA and UVB rays. UVA rays are associated with premature ageing and pigmentation, while UVB rays are primarily responsible for sunburn.

Sunscreen myths you should stop believing

Despite increased conversations around skincare routines and sun safety, many people still misunderstand how sunscreen works, when to use it, and why it matters throughout the year. So, this Sunscreen Day, let's bust some myths around sunscreen and its usages.

Myth 1: I'm indoors, do I still need sunscreen?

Dermatologist Dr Gaurav Garg of Dermalife Skin and Hair Clinic, tells HT Shop Now, "Sunscreen is not just for beach vacations or peak summer afternoons. Most people think sunblock matters just when it’s hot or sandy. The truth shifts things: ultraviolet hits every season, sneaks through cloud cover, slips inside via window panes. So, morning routines should include a layer, no matter if sitting by glass, behind a wheel, or ducking out for minutes.”

Echoing this, Dr Rinky Kapoor, co-founder and director, The Esthetic Clinics, adds: “Sunscreen should be viewed as a daily skincare necessity rather than an occasional product. We often see people treating sunscreen as an occasional product rather than an everyday essential. On Sunscreen Day, she emphasizes the need to understand that sunscreen is not just about preventing tanning. “It is one of the most effective tools we have against premature ageing, pigmentation, collagen breakdown, and even skin cancers,” explains the expert.

Myth 2: It is cloudy, why do we need sunscreen?

This misconception remains one of the biggest reasons people skip protection during daily activities. Dr Garg warns that ultraviolet (UV) radiation can quietly damage the skin even on cloudy days or while indoors near windows. “Over time, cumulative exposure contributes to tanning, pigmentation, wrinkles, collagen breakdown, and uneven skin texture."

{{^usCountry}} Dr Kapoor seconds that UV exposure affects the skin even indoors or during overcast weather. “Indian skin tones are especially prone to stubborn pigmentation and uneven skin texture caused by cumulative UV exposure, even when indoors or during cloudy weather,” she adds. Myth 3: Darker skin tones do not need sunscreen {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Kapoor seconds that UV exposure affects the skin even indoors or during overcast weather. “Indian skin tones are especially prone to stubborn pigmentation and uneven skin texture caused by cumulative UV exposure, even when indoors or during cloudy weather,” she adds. Myth 3: Darker skin tones do not need sunscreen {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another common myth is that people with darker skin tones do not need sunscreen. “Some believe deeper complexions skip the risk entirely. Melanin helps, sure but shadows on skin, uneven tone, ageing from light exposure? Still possible across all shades,” says Dr India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another common myth is that people with darker skin tones do not need sunscreen. “Some believe deeper complexions skip the risk entirely. Melanin helps, sure but shadows on skin, uneven tone, ageing from light exposure? Still possible across all shades,” says Dr India. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a country like India, where pigmentation concerns are extremely common, he says regular sunscreen use becomes even more important. Myth 4: Applying sunscreen blocks my vitamin D absorption {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a country like India, where pigmentation concerns are extremely common, he says regular sunscreen use becomes even more important. Myth 4: Applying sunscreen blocks my vitamin D absorption {{/usCountry}}

A very unusual yet persistent concern among consumers is the belief that sunscreen blocks vitamin D absorption completely. Dermatologists insist that this fear is largely exaggerated.

Dr Garg notes, “Some people think putting on sunscreen blocks all vitamin D. That idea does not hold up under medical review. Out in the open during daily tasks, many soak up enough rays without trying. Believing that makes sunscreen pointless might invite damage down the road.”

Myth 5: Applying sunscreen incorrectly: Is that even a thing?

Has anyone ever told you that you have been applying sunscreen incorrectly? While you might think there is no single right or wrong way of applying sunscreen but the fact is that using sunscreen incorrectly can significantly reduce its effectiveness. Applying too little product or forgetting to reapply are among the most common mistakes.

“For the face and neck, most grown-ups need about as much cream as covers two fingers. Begin spreading it on roughly quarter of an hour before stepping into sunlight, this gives time for the layer to settle right," says Dr Garg.

Myth 6: I have applied it once, that is sufficient

Applying sunscreen just once is not sufficient. Experts say that reapplication is equally important, especially in India’s humid weather conditions. “Most people forget to reapply. Every few hours works best, more so if you're outside a lot, working up a sweat, or stuck in bright sunlight. If you are swimming or pool side, water-resistant sunscreens can be handy. However, they won’t last forever,” Dr Garg advises.

Myth 7: I have undergone expensive skin treatment, I don't need sunscreen

Dermatologists emphasise that expensive skincare treatments alone cannot compensate for poor sun protection habits. “People also need to realize that no skincare treatment, whether it is lasers, chemical peels, anti-ageing injectables, or pigmentation correction procedures — can deliver lasting results without consistent sun protection,” Dr Kapoor explains. “In fact, sunscreen is what helps preserve and enhance the benefits of advanced dermatological treatments", she says.

Ingredients to look out for in a sunscreen

People are now paying closer attention to broad-spectrum protection, filter quality, texture, finish and overall skin compatibility rather than relying only on SPF numbers. That shift is extremely encouraging because sunscreen is no longer viewed as a seasonal product, but as an essential part of long-term skin health.

Shaily Mehrotra, CEO and co-Founder, Fixderma & FCL, tells HT Shop Now, “Ingredients like Uvinul A Plus, Tinosorb technology and newer-generation UV filters now allow formulations to deliver stronger and more stable UVA & UVB protection while maintaining lightweight, breathable textures”.

She further points out that zinc oxide also continues to remain one of the most trusted mineral filters, particularly for sensitive and acne-prone skin, because of its broad-spectrum coverage and skin compatibility. “Improvements in formulation technology have also helped address older concerns around heaviness, greasiness and visible white cast, making modern sunscreens far more wearable for daily use”, she says.

Celebrity dermatologist Dr Bindu Sthalekar, Skin Smart Solutions, tells HT Shop Now, that ingredients in sunscreens matter the most. Here is the ingredient list she advises people to look for basis the type of sunscreen.

Mineral Filters: Gentle and Protective

Mineral sunscreens typically use zinc oxide and titanium dioxide as their active ingredients. These filters sit on the skin’s surface and reflect or scatter UV radiation. Zinc oxide is particularly valued because it offers broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection. Mineral sunscreens are often recommended for sensitive, reactive, or post-procedure skin because they are generally less irritating. Earlier formulations were known for leaving a noticeable white cast, especially on deeper skin tones, but newer technologies have significantly improved their finish and blendability.

Chemical Filters: Lightweight and Cosmetically Elegant

Chemical sunscreens use ingredients such as avobenzone, octinoxate, octisalate, oxybenzone, and newer-generation filters. These ingredients absorb UV radiation and convert it into heat before it can damage the skin. These formulations are often lighter, more breathable, and easier to incorporate into daily wear, particularly in hot and humid climates. Modern chemical filters also tend to offer stronger and more stable UVA protection compared to older generations.

The Role of Antioxidants

Many modern sunscreens now include antioxidant ingredients such as vitamin C, vitamin E, niacinamide, green tea extract, and ferulic acid. These ingredients help neutralise free radicals caused by UV exposure and pollution. While sunscreen prevents a large percentage of UV damage, antioxidants provide an additional layer of defence against oxidative stress, which contributes to pigmentation and skin ageing over time.

Hydration and Barrier Support

A good sunscreen should also support the skin barrier. Ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin, ceramides, and panthenol help maintain hydration and reduce irritation, particularly for individuals with dry or sensitive skin. For oily or acne-prone skin, lightweight gel-based or non-comedogenic formulations are often more suitable. Tinted sunscreens containing iron oxides may also help protect against visible light-induced pigmentation.

Check out some popular sunscreens

As Sunscreen Day shines a spotlight on skin health, the message from dermatologists remains clear: sunscreen is not seasonal, optional, or cosmetic alone. It is one of the most effective daily habits for maintaining healthy skin across every age group and skin tone.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

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