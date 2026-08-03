One black kurta, many looks: 4 ways men can style this timeless staple for weddings, brunches and festive events

A black kurta is a staple you will find in almost every man's wardrobe. But despite being so common, it is not always styled to its maximum potential. This one outfit can work for several different occasions.



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Sharing his insights, Keshav Gupta, founder of Sojanya, clarified how the black kurta remains remarkably versatile despite being a timeless classic.

“Elegant, versatile, and effortlessly refined, it’s one of the few wardrobe staples that can adapt to almost any setting with the right styling choices,” he said.



The emphasis here is on making the ‘right styling choices.’ Although the black kurta is inherently versatile, if you wear it with the same styling every time, then the outfit appears repetitive. If you experiment with interesting layers, footwear, and accessories, then it looks dapper.

This variety in styling is being driven by a broader shift towards smarter, more versatile wardrobes.

“Today, fashion is moving away from single-use dressing and towards smarter styling. Instead of buying a new outfit for every event, men are embracing pieces that can be reimagined in multiple ways, balancing practicality with personal style. A black kurta sits at the centre of this shift because of its ability to feel understated one moment and statement-making the next,” Keshav said, suggesting that this shift indicates a more practical approach to occasion wear, where you don't have to purchase a new outfit for every event but instead you freshen up existing pieces.

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{{^usCountry}} Because a black kurta can be a versatile base, you are at the luxury of multiple styling options. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Because a black kurta can be a versatile base, you are at the luxury of multiple styling options. {{/usCountry}}

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Keshav shared a few effortless ways to style a black kurta for different occasions:

1. Use accessories to create a contemporary fusion look

Accessories often determine the personality of an outfit.

A black kurta styled traditionally can feel timeless and elegant, but introducing modern accessories can instantly create a contemporary fusion aesthetic.

Go for accessories like leather belts, textured sling bags, sunglasses, or layered styling pieces like an embroidered Nehru Jacket or draped stole.

2. Pair with contrasting bottoms

One of the easiest ways to transform a black kurta is by experimenting with contrasting bottoms.

Pairing it with white churidars, beige trousers, or ivory pyjamas creates a clean and sophisticated look that feels modern while preserving its ethnic appeal.

The contrast helps highlight the richness of black while creating a balanced outfit suitable for festive gatherings, family functions, and semi-formal occasions.

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You can create a variety of sartorial moods with the same base, if you get styling right.

3. Add a structured layer for evening events

Layering is one of the easiest ways to make a black kurta feel more occasion-ready.

Adding a structured jacket, embellished shrug, or embroidered overlay introduces depth and instantly sharpens the silhouette.

For different occasions, pick different outerwear. For a wedding, you can choose a Nehru jacket; for a formal evening dinner can pick a velvet bandhgala jacket or a subtly embellished waistcoat for a cocktail celebration. An asymmetrical jacket adds a contemporary look.

A layered look makes the same kurta feel entirely different from how it was styled previously.

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4. Switch footwear

Footwear has the ability to completely redefine how an outfit feels.

The same black kurta styled with loafers creates a polished, formal appearance, while pairing it with sneakers or contemporary footwear makes the look more relaxed and versatile. Kolhapuri sandals can go well for a relaxed traditional look for daytime festivities.

“The future of occasion dressing lies in versatility and thoughtful styling. A black kurta is more than just a wardrobe essential; it’s a foundation that evolves with every occasion,” Keshav concluded.