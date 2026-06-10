Pakistan's Mahira Khan attend King Charles' annual charity dinner in sparkling desi look

Mahira Khan is in London to attend King Charles' annual charity dinner. She wore a red-carpet ready ethnic wear that featured immaculate craftsmanship, making it a graceful pick for the international event. The Raees actor aced maximalist style with soft makeup style, perfecting the summer-coded desi glam. Let's inspect her look more closely.ALSO READ: Mahira Khan looks stunning in green tissue saree, fans can't stop gushing over her adaa

More about the look

Mahira Khan carried a soft glam look in an event in London. (Picture credit: Instagram/@nichelifestyle)

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The actor wore a champagne-hued ethnic outfit featuring heavy embroidery and intricate threadwork, which gave the ensemble a stunning shimmer. Wearing this look on an international stage also spotlighted South Asian fashion and craftsmanship on a global platform.

She paired the outfit with dangling golden earrings, which beautifully complemented the shimmery finish of the champagne ensemble. Her makeup was very summer-blush coded, with a bright flush doing much of the heavy-lifting on a well-set, luminous base. She kept the rest of the look soft and nude, pairing it with a pink-nude lip. Her brown smoky eyes added vivid depth and definition to the glam. Her hair was also one of the highlights of the ensemble. Styled in soft waves, the caramel-brown highlights beautifully complemented the warm champagne tones of her outfit, tying the entire look together.

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{{^usCountry}} The makeup stayed relatively understated, making a strong case for essential styling rule: when an outfit ranks high on the grandeur scale, it is wise to tone down the makeup so that the ensemble can breathe! This explains why her nude makeup worked so well. Since the outfit already had a lot of texture, from its distinctive silhouette to the heavy embroidery and ornate threadwork, Mahira balanced it very smartly with subtle makeup. The softer glam allowed the craftmanship of the ensemble to remain the focal point without making the overall look feel too busy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The makeup stayed relatively understated, making a strong case for essential styling rule: when an outfit ranks high on the grandeur scale, it is wise to tone down the makeup so that the ensemble can breathe! This explains why her nude makeup worked so well. Since the outfit already had a lot of texture, from its distinctive silhouette to the heavy embroidery and ornate threadwork, Mahira balanced it very smartly with subtle makeup. The softer glam allowed the craftmanship of the ensemble to remain the focal point without making the overall look feel too busy. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What did she do? She strategically balanced the richness of the embroidery without clashing or competing with it. Instead, there's a harmony between the outfit, makeup, jewelry and hair. The other styling rules for all fashion enthusiast here is that tonal monochrome dressing works beautifully for ethnic wear. Mahira chose colours to work with from the same family, whether it is her hair highlights in caramel brown or the nude pink lipstick or champagne gold dress. They all look connected and cohesive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What did she do? She strategically balanced the richness of the embroidery without clashing or competing with it. Instead, there's a harmony between the outfit, makeup, jewelry and hair. The other styling rules for all fashion enthusiast here is that tonal monochrome dressing works beautifully for ethnic wear. Mahira chose colours to work with from the same family, whether it is her hair highlights in caramel brown or the nude pink lipstick or champagne gold dress. They all look connected and cohesive. {{/usCountry}}

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Next time, your OOTD looks straight out of a regal fairytale, consider dialing down the red lips and opting for a nude makeup palette!

Weather chat

An endearing chat between the actor and the paparazzi was also captured. In the video, Mahira was seen commenting on the weather, joking that Karachi and Lahore are extremely hot at the moment, while London feels pleasantly cool in comparison. The difference must have felt even more noticeable while carrying a heavily embroidered ensemble.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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