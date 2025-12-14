Paranda is back with pearls, pom-poms and crochet: 5 ways to style it to upgrade your braid

In a world where hair trends change faster than the algorithm, the paranda has quietly and now loudly sashayed its way back into relevance. Once a staple of Punjabi culture and weddings, today it is resurfacing on runways, Pinterest boards, celebrity looks, and every girl who wants her braid to speak fluent glamour. And why not? A paranda is the perfect mix of tradition and trend. It's a little dramatic, a little elegant, and a whole lot of personality. It’s hair jewellery at its finest, the kind that dances when you walk and sparkles when you turn your head. Paranda is making a comeback! Here's how to style it(Pinterest)

5 irresistible, stylish, and delightfully extra ways to wear a paranda in 2025:



1. Mirrorwork Paranda:

Mirrorwork is basically the fashion equivalent of good lighting; flattering, reflective, and always ready for a party. A mirrorwork paranda instantly transforms even the simplest braid into a festive masterpiece. The tiny glass pieces catch every beam of light, making your hair shimmer in motion.

This style is perfect if you love dancing because trust us, nothing looks better under sangeet lights than a braid that twinkles. It’s also a great choice for night events where you want your accessories to do the talking without taking over the entire outfit.

Style it with: Silver jewellery, shimmery eyeshadow, and a sleek but voluminous braid.

Best for: Sangeets, cocktail nights, and celebratory chaos where sparkle is a survival skill.

2. Pearl Paranda:

When in doubt, add pearls. They look delicate, timeless, and quietly expensive, the vibe that says “I don’t try hard; I just naturally radiate elegance.” A pearl paranda softens your overall look and adds a refined touch that’s perfect for daytime events or minimalists who still appreciate beauty.

Since pearls sit subtly between strands, this style makes your braid look intricate without feeling heavy. It’s the soft-girl aesthetic translated into hair accessories; gentle, feminine, and effortlessly polished.

Style it with: Pastel outfits, chiffon sarees, dewy makeup, and soft curls leading into the braid.

Best for: Engagements, intimate lunches, and moments where you want to float instead of walk.

3. Floral Paranda:

Who said flowers only belong in bouquets? A floral paranda is like having your own portable spring; dreamy, delicate, and full of whimsy. This style is perfect for outdoor events, mehendis, or anyone who wants to channel a soft, romantic aesthetic.

Choose fabric florals for longevity or embroidered ones for subtlety. The floral paranda adds texture and colour without overpowering your outfit.

Style it with: Printed co-ords, flowing anarkalis, rosy makeup, and loose tendrils for that soft, windy-day aesthetic.

Best for: Day weddings, mehendi ceremonies, photoshoots, or mood-boosting weekends.

4. Traditional Paranda:

The traditional paranda is bold, colourful, and unapologetically rooted in culture. If you want to honour your roots while looking fabulously put-together, this is your go-to. The thick braided tassels make your plait look fuller, more dramatic, and instantly festive.

It’s also the easiest way to bring a heavy ethnic outfit together since the colours often echo your dupatta or suit, making the whole look cohesive.

Style it with: Phulkari dupattas, Patiala suits, winged liner, and a confident walk.

Best for: Festivals, cultural functions, and days when you want to feel connected, proud, and powerful.

5. Pom-Pom Paranda:

You cannot wear a pom-pom paranda and have a bad day. It’s too joyful, too colourful, and too chaotic in the best possible way. If your aesthetic leans playful or quirky, this is your soulmate. The swinging pom-poms bring movement, making your braid look dynamic and full of life.

Don’t underestimate this for festive wear either, a well-matched pom-pom paranda can add just the right amount of fun to a traditional outfit.

Style it with: Boho kurtas, mirrorwork juttis, oxidised jewellery, and a slightly undone braid.

Best for: College fests, casual outings, Holi parties, or any time you want to be the human equivalent of confetti.

The magic of the paranda lies in its versatility: it can be glamorous, traditional, playful, or elegant depending on how you style it. And most importantly it’s your braid’s chance to finally be the main character.

