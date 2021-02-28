Parineeti Chopra flaunts toned midriff in crop sweater and skirt worth 5k

An all-black outfit can never go out of style and Parineeti Chopra's latest pictures are a testimony to our statement. The actor is currently busy with the promotions of her recently released film The Girl On The Train and in the process, she is giving us some looks that are inspiring us to upgrade our wardrobes as well.

For the latest event, Parineeti opted to wear a black crop top. The actor flaunted her toned midriff as she wore a turtle neck crop sweater over it which was adorned with ribbed details. She teamed the drop-shoulder sweater with a calf-length black skirt. The pleated skirt had a high elasticated waist and we love it. Maintaining the all-black look, Parineeti stepped into a pair of black heels to go with the outfit and accessorised the ensemble with just a pair of stud earrings.

The 32-year-old glammed up the attire with a dewy makeup look which featured shimmery eyes teamed with mascara-laden lashes, bronzed cheeks with a subtle hint of blush, a nude glossy lip and lots of highlighter. Parineeti added the badass vibe to the ensemble by tying her hair in a messy high ponytail. Her stylist Mohit Rai shared the aforementioned images on Instagram with the caption, "Black magic (sic)."

Coming back to the outfit, the crop sweater that Parineeti wore is from the shelves of the fast-fashion brand Zara and is worth ₹2,790. Her pleated skirt, on the other hand, is by H&M and will cost you ₹2,699. Therefore, if you would like to add this ensemble to your collection, you will have to spend ₹5,489.

Parineeti Chopra's sweater is worth ₹2,790 (zara.com)

Parineeti Chopra's skirt is worth ₹2,699 (hm.com)

Check out some of the other looks that Parineeti Chopra has been rocking during the promotions:

On the work front, Parineeti is promoting her recently released Netflix film that also starred Aditi Rao Hydari and Kirti Kulhari.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter