Patthar Wargi: Hina Khan's pearl hued lehenga, V-neck bustier makes mercury soar

Grabbing headlines for her recently released music video, Patthar Wargi, actor Hina Khan has been setting the Internet on fire with her drop dead gorgeous pictures in sultry gowns and sizzling ethnic wear. The B Praak composition was shot long ago as per the actor and a recent set of pictures flooding the Internet show Hina taking the bar of slaying in ethnic wear a notch higher.

Her stylist Sayali Vidya shared a slew of some unseen pictures of Hina from the song are fashionistas were in for a treat as the diva gave gives ethnic wear a contemporary fairy tale twist. Donning a pearl hued lehenga with a V-neck embroidered choli, Hina set the mercury soaring across the Internet and we are not complaining.

Made of raw silk, the white lehenga was enhanced with resham, floral sequins, cut dana and pearls embroidered petals on the hipline while the V-neck bustier was enhanced with embroidered spring blooms all over. The crafted sleeveless blouse came with a curved hem and V cut back.

Hina teamed it with a matching net dupatta that featured embroidered buttis and border. The ensemble came with cancan and Hina elevated her ethnic look by accessorizing it with a choker, a ring and sparkly bangles from Raabta by Rahul Luthra.

Twirling in the easy breesy attire, Hina pulled back her soft curly tresses into a half-hairdo and amplified the glam quotient with a dab of a bronze-shaded lipstick, highlighted and rosy blushed cheeks, glittery eye shadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant and happy poses for the camera, Hina looked too dreamy to be real and fans were on frenzy.

Hina’s lehenga choli are credited to fashion label, Kalki, which boasts of bridal, couture and prêt collection as well as accessories, footwear and jewellery that are versatile and aesthetically appealing. The ensemble originally costs ₹62,940 on their designer website.

Hina’s lehenga choli from fashion label, Kalki (kalkifashion.com)

Sung by Ranvir and penned by Jaani, the song Patthar Wargi was heard and loved by Hina Khan’s father whom she lost last month due to a cardiac arrest. It stars Tanmay Ssingh opposite Hina.

