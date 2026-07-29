Planning to watch Spider-Man: Brand New Day this weekend? Here's all the outfit inspo you need

Tom Holland is officially back in the Spider-Verse. Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theatres on July 30, and if the early reviews are anything to go by, Marvel fans are in for another crowd-pleaser. Whether you've already booked first-day-first-show tickets or you're planning a weekend movie date with fellow Spidey fans, there's one important question left to answer: What are you wearing?

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No, we're not suggesting a full Spider-Man costume (unless that's your thing). Instead, take inspiration from Peter Parker's effortlessly cool aesthetic and Spider-Man's signature red-and-blue palette to put together a look that's equal parts stylish, comfortable and Instagram-worthy. Think oversized denim, varsity jackets, graphic tees, sneakers and subtle superhero-inspired details that scream "Marvel fan" without looking like cosplay.

8 outfit ideas that deserve their own post-credit scene

1. The Friendly Neighbourhood Fashionista

Spider-Man's iconic red and blue combination never misses. Pair a fitted red tee or tank with relaxed blue jeans or wide-leg denim, then finish with white sneakers.

You'll instantly channel Peter Parker's signature colours without looking like you're headed to Comic-Con.

2. Marvel Graphic Tee + Cargo Pants

Nothing says movie night quite like a vintage-inspired Spider-Man graphic tee.

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Style it with black cargo pants or oversized jeans and chunky sneakers for an easy street-style look that's comfortable enough for a three-hour Marvel binge.

3. Peter Parker Off-Duty

Picture Peter grabbing coffee before accidentally saving New York.

An oversized checked shirt layered over a white tank, relaxed jeans and Converse perfectly captures that effortless "college student with superhero responsibilities" vibe.

4. Varsity Jacket Main Character Energy

Spider-Man has always been rooted in high-school nostalgia, making a varsity jacket the perfect multiplex companion.

Throw one over a basic tee with denim or tailored trousers and you're ready for both the movie and the inevitable mirror selfies.

5. All Black, But Make It Marvel

If bright superhero colours aren't your style, keep everything black and let your accessories do the talking.

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{{^usCountry}} A red sling bag, Spider-Man keychain, comic-print socks or Marvel tote subtly nod to your favourite superhero while keeping the outfit sleek. 6. The Ultimate Movie-Date Outfit {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A red sling bag, Spider-Man keychain, comic-print socks or Marvel tote subtly nod to your favourite superhero while keeping the outfit sleek. 6. The Ultimate Movie-Date Outfit {{/usCountry}}

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Watching Brand New Day with someone special?

A casual red dress or denim dress paired with white sneakers feels comfortable enough for popcorn runs while still looking polished for post-movie coffee.

7. Miles Morales Energy

Oversized joggers, a fitted tank or cropped sweatshirt, sporty sneakers and a baseball cap create a laid-back look that feels straight out of Miles Morales' wardrobe.

Bonus: you'll stay comfortable even if the cinema AC is working overtime.

8. Double Denim Never Gets Old

Denim-on-denim continues to be one of the easiest trends to pull off.

Pair straight-fit jeans with an oversized denim jacket and add one pop of Spider-Man-inspired colour, a red handbag, bright sneakers or bold lipstick—to tie everything together.

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The best part about Spider-Man has always been that he's relatable. Between balancing work, friendships and saving the world, Peter Parker somehow still manages to keep things fun, and that's exactly the energy your movie-night outfit should have.

So as Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theatres this weekend, skip the costume and opt for wearable fashion inspired by everyone's favourite web-slinger. Comfortable sneakers, effortless denim and a subtle nod to Marvel are all you need to steal the spotlight before the opening credits even roll.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day outfit inspo: FAQs What should I wear to watch Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theatres? Comfortable outfits like graphic tees, denim, varsity jackets, cargo pants and sneakers work perfectly for a movie outing while subtly embracing Spider-Man-inspired style. Is Spider-Man: Brand New Day releasing on July 30? Yes. Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to release in theatres on July 30, with early reactions praising the film. Are Marvel-inspired outfits suitable for everyday wear? Absolutely. Graphic tees, denim jackets, varsity jackets and sporty sneakers are versatile wardrobe staples that can easily be styled beyond movie day. Which colours are inspired by Spider-Man's iconic look? Spider-Man's signature palette includes red, blue and black. You can incorporate these colours through clothing, bags, shoes or accessories without looking like you're in costume.

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