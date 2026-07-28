Poofy, frizzy hair in monsoon? Expert recommends 3 haircuts to keep Indian hair smooth and manageable

Does your hair also resemble an untamed, poofy mane during the monsoon? In the rainy season, a bad hair day can feel like an eternity. You may wonder what you are doing wrong when your freshly washed hair turns greasy and frizzy instead of giving you the smooth, voluminous locks you expected. While your haircare routine may play a role, the high humidity of monsoon season is what is the real culprit.



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But with the right haircut and styling, you can keep the unwanted frizz and puffiness under control.

Addressing this concern, Melissa Hughe, technical and education director at Beauty Garage Limited, shared why hair becomes frizzy and poofy during the monsoon and recommended three hairstyles that may help keep it manageable.

Why does Indian hair get frizzy and poofy during the monsoon season?

Melissa helped explain why Indian hair type gets frizzy: "The general Indian hair type is coarse and wavy to curly, characterised by raised cuticles. In addition to the hair type, high humidity levels during the monsoon season cause swelling of the hair, leading to poofiness and frizz.”

So the natural structure of Indian hair makes it more vulnerable to being frizzier and puffier. The raised cuticles of the hair absorb excess moisture, which is common in the rainy season.

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How do different hairstyles prevent frizz and poofiness for Indian hair during the monsoon season?

Go for sleek hairstyles.

{{^usCountry}} Now, when you visit a salon, what type of haircut should you ask for? According to the expert, a blunt or softly layered cut is among the most monsoon-friendly options for dense, medium-to-coarse and often wavy hair. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now, when you visit a salon, what type of haircut should you ask for? According to the expert, a blunt or softly layered cut is among the most monsoon-friendly options for dense, medium-to-coarse and often wavy hair. {{/usCountry}}

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Describing why, she said, "These cuts have weight to keep the hair hanging smoothly while allowing the natural texture to form in a controlled way.”

Here are her recommended hairstyles for the monsoon:

Hairstyle 1: Blunt one-length cut or lob – the weight of the hair pulls it downwards, reducing the impact of poofiness. Great for thick, straight to slightly wavy hair.

Hairstyle 2: Long soft layers – allow for even wave formation, while the weight of the length controls poofiness.

Hairstyle 3: Curly layers – create uniform volume distribution, thereby enhancing curl definition and controlling poofiness.

Anything to use to control frizziness?

At home, Melissa recommended using anti-freeze serums, leave-in creams, and gels to manage the frizz and poofiness.