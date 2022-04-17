Pooja Hegde cuts romantic, flirtatious silhouette in backless sheer green saree

There is no denying the luxurious indulgence of precious finery and the magical beauty of a saree and Bollywood hottie Pooja Hegde made us fall in love with the six yards of ethnic ensemble once again as she cut a romantic, feminine and flirtatious silhouette in a backless sheer green saree. Serving a modern and fresh take on ethnic wear, Pooja aced sultry fashion in a backless blouse and see-through green striped saree with abstract shaped mirrors and thread embroidery.

Taking to her social media handle, Pooja shared a slew of pictures that showed her amping up the hotness quotient with a sartorial twist this summer. The pictures featured Pooja donning a white bralette top that sported mirror work embroidered all over to enhance its look and came with delicate straps and a sweetheart neckline to ooze oomph.

It was layered with a see-through saree that too sported large abstract shaped mirrors, thread embroidery and Appliqué collection in shiny silver metallic foil as a perfect mix of glamour with traditional silhouette that was light in weight and served as a modern and fresh take for the contemporary look. The saree came in green and white stripes.

Pooja completed her attire with a pair of flat footwear from Cai Store and pulled back her silky tresses into a mid-parted half-clutch hairstyle while leaving them open down her back.

Pooja accessorised her look with a pair of flower-shaped earrings and a bracelet from Aulerth and Suneet Varma Couture. Wearing a dab of pink lipgloss, Pooja amplified the glam quotient with a dewy makeup look that included rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, pink eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sultry poses for the camera, Pooja set fans on frenzy. She captioned the pictures, “Beauty and the…. #Beast (sic)” and punctuated it with a wink emoji.

The saree is credited to Indian fashion designer Archana Jaju's eponymous label that boasts of an eclectic combination of handloom and handicrafts of India in tandem with different artisans to create mesmerizing and unique combinations of crafts and looms with acute attention to the finest details. Pooja Hegde was styled by fashion stylist and creative consultant Tanya Ghavri.