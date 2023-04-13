Pooja Hegde drops a bombshell avatar in corset top and skirt for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan promotions: All pics

Actor Pooja Hegde and Salman Khan with the star cast and makers of their upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, kickstarted the promotions in full swing. Pooja has served a few magical looks during the movie's promotional events. However, her most recent sartorial choice has created quite a buzz on social media. It shows the star serving bombshell vibes dressed in an orange-coloured crop top and skirt. Keep scrolling to read our download on Pooja's attire and see the pictures from her photoshoot.

Pooja Hegde drops a bombshell avatar for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan promotions. (Instagram)

Pooja Hegde's bombshell avatar for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan promotions

Pooja Hegde and celebrity stylist Ami Patel took to Instagram to share pictures of the actor's latest look for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan promotions. The posts show Pooja serving glamorous poses dressed in an orange-coloured ensemble. She wore a corset top and a maxi skirt set from the shelves of designer Arpita Mehta's eponymous label. "Simple...but delicious #kisikabhaikisikijaan #sunsetvibes," Pooja captioned the photoshoot. Check it out below.

Regarding the design elements, the orange-coloured Aprita Mehta ensemble features a corset top with a round neckline, full-length sleeves, dangling mirror embellishments on the cuffs, a corseted bodice with structured boning, and a bodycon silhouette.

Pooja wore the blouse with a matching orange skirt with a gathered design on the front, an asymmetric waistline, a figure-hugging fitting accentuating her svelte frame, and a maxi hem length.

The actor complemented the colour-coordinated ensemble with minimal statement-making accessories, including layered chain-link necklaces, gold hoop earrings, and strappy pumps featuring killer high heels.

In the end, Pooja chose feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, sleek eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, mauve lip shade, rouged cheekbones, dewy base, beaming highlighter, and sharp contouring for the glam picks. Centre-parted open wavy locks gave the finishing touch.