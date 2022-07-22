Pooja Hegde's family holiday is all about eating 'Softies' and serving travel fashion goals in cool blazer dress

Half of the film industry is currently either holidaying or returning from a long vacation with their loved ones, and actor Pooja Hegde also falls on this list. Like many other stars, Pooja jetted off to the United Kingdom for a laidback holiday with her family. From visiting Oxford to enjoying a berry-picking session and enjoying ice cream while visiting scenic locales summed up Pooja's dreamy holiday. And on Thursday, the Beast actor added eating softies and travelling in a chic mini blazer dress to this list. It will inspire you to pack your bags and go on a holiday.

Pooja is currently holidaying with her family members in the United Kingdom. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram page to drop a picture of herself enjoying a softie while on an outing. She captioned the post, "Softies have my heart." The photo shows the actor posing for the camera while holding her softie and smiling brightly. We can agree with the actor on one thing - nothing beats enjoying ice cream while holidaying. Check out her post below. (Also Read: Pooja Hegde in bikini and see-through shirt gets some Vitamin D after taking a dip in the sea: Check out photos)

The pictures show Pooja Hegde holding a vanilla soft serve cone in her hand while posing in front of a building. The star smiled brightly and looked chic in her bright lime yellow ensemble - a blazer dress.

Pooja's blazer dress comes with notch lapel collars, front patch pockets, long sleeves, a figure-skimming silhouette, and a mini hem length. She wore the ensemble with an over-the-body chain leather bag, vintage-style black-tinted statement sunglasses, a gold and emerald ring, and chunky white lace-up sneakers.

In the end, Pooja chose side-parted open tresses with wavy ends, nude lip shade, on-fleek brows, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and beaming highlighter for rounding off the glam picks with her blazer dress.

Earlier, Pooja had posted two pictures with her dad from their visit to Stonehenge, a prehistoric monument and World Heritage Site on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire, England. She captioned the post with a hilarious caption, "The StoneHegdes #whyarewelikethis #weirdosonly." Check it out here.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde has Rohit Shetty's upcoming Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez, Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Puri Jagannadh's next Jana Gana Mana in the pipeline.