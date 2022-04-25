Pooja Hegde in beauteous saree and sleeveless blouse steals the show at Acharya pre-release event: See pics, video

Actor Pooja Hegde's traditional wardrobe has always won the hearts of her fans and impressed fashion critics. The star's ethnic wardrobe is replete with beauteous sarees, lehengas, and suit sets, which are worth taking inspiration from. And her latest look is also winning hearts all over the internet. The star recently attended the pre-release event of her upcoming film Acharya starring Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal. She draped herself in an elegant yellow organza silk saree and matching sleeveless blouse and stole the show with her all-ethnic look.

On the weekend, Pooja took to her Instagram stories to share a picture and video of herself dressed in the yellow embroidered saree and sleeveless blouse. The star captioned the video, "Neelambari mode." She wore the ensemble to attend the Acharya pre-release event. The star's fan pages also posted snippets from the event. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri had styled Pooja's glamorous look. Scroll ahead to take a glimpse. (Also Read: Pooja Hegde looks good as 'a scoop of vanilla on sunny day' in white outfit)

Pooja's semi-sheer six yards for the Acharya pre-release event comes in a pastel yellow shade decorated with floral embroidered patterns replete with sequins and beads. The saree also features a broad gold border amplifying the look further. The actor wore the drape in the traditional style with the pallu hanging from the shoulder.

Pooja teamed the saree with a matching sleeveless silk blouse featuring a V neckline and fitted silhouette. Glittering accessories that matched the ensemble's colour palette further took the glam quotient up by a notch. The star chose statement rings, a sleek bracelet, and ornate gold jhumkis.

In the end, Pooja went for a middle-parted sleek low bun adorned with white gajras, glossy mauve lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, kohled eyes, dainty bindi, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and on-fleek eyebrows to complete the glam picks.

Meanwhile, written and directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 29. The Telugu action-drama stars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal.

