Pooja Hegde or Sanjana Sanghi, who rocked orange monokini better at Maldives?

Bollywood celebrities are rarely seen pulling off similar looks but when they do, it is a treat for fashion enthusiasts as the face-off is an exciting excuse to take style cues on how to give a unique twist to elevate the look and this weekend, we can't help but hold a fashion face-off between actors Pooja Hegde and Sanjana Sanghi's sultry orange monokini look at the Maldives. While Pooja is currently enjoying a vacay at the island nations, Sanjana was there to ring in her 25th birthday a few months ago and their bold and bright look in a sexy plunge neckline orange monokini has us hooked.

Taking to her social media handle this weekend, Pooja shared a picture from her resort which featured her in the backdrop of the turquoise blue ocean waters and the azure blue sky. Adding a pop of colour, Pooja was seen ascending the wooden stairs while flaunting her svelte figure in the orange monokini.

The picture instantly reminded us of Sanjana's look as she rode a water scooter at Maldives' ocean in the orange monokini. The swimwear came with sultry cutout details which made heads turn.

Made of econyl fabric, the monkini sported a plunge neckline with versatile straps and cut-out details on side along with tie straps on back for better fit and to add to the oomph factor. While Pooja opted to go sans accessories and left her luscious tresses open down her back to play with the sea breeze, Sanjana pulled back her hair into a ponytail and accessorised her look with a pair of round black sunglasses.

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Reby Kumar’s resort wear label, Guapa, that boasts of fuss free feminine clothing which are versatile with styling and plays with colours and silhouettes to make the quintessential destination outfit for girls. The orange monokini originally costs ₹9,900 on the designer website.

Pooja Hedge's and Sanjana Sanghi's orange monokini from Guapa (guaparesortwear.com)

Pooja was styled by fashion stylist Vidya while Sanjana was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Bornalii Caldeira. Pooja Hegde or Sanjana Sanghi, who do you think styled or rocked the orange monokini look better at Maldives?

