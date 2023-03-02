Pooja Hegde's easy breezy ensemble on her day out to admire Mumbai

Pooja Hegde is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles to slaying festive looks in sequined attires, to showing us ultimate boss lady fashion goals in stunning pantsuits, Pooja can do it all. The actor recently shared a slew of pictures from her brother's wedding and walked right into our hearts. The actor's sartorial sense of fashion is loved and admired by her fans and for all the right reasons. pooja's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her fashion diaries and they always ensure to lift the fashion bar higher than before.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Pooja Hegde, others add glam to red carpet at awards

Pooja, a day back, shared a string of pictures of herself chilling with the stunning view of Mumbai in the backdrop. Pooja went out to admire her home and decked up in an easy breezy attire to embrace the upcoming summer season in style. Pooja's casual fashion tales are our absolute favourite for they always manage to merge comfort and chic vibes together. Pooja, for the midweek outing, chose an ivory white tank top and a pair of pastel grey cotton joggers as she posed with the sunset in the backdrop. "Home,” Pooja wrote as she shared pictures with her muse – Mumbai. The tank top came with a plunging neckline and merged comfort and style for the actor. Take a look at her ensemble here:

Pooja further accessorised her look for the day in tinted shades and black and white converse shoes. With a black leather sling bag on her side, pooja sat and posed for the cameras. The actor wore her tresses into a clean bun with a middle part as she smiled for the cameras with all her heart. In minimal makeup, Pooja aced the look to perfection. The actor decked up in drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick as she looked pretty as ever.

