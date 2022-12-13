Pooja Hegde’s ensemble for Cirkus promotions has our hearts

Pooja Hegde is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Cirkus. Boasting of a star-studded cast, Cirkus also features Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in leading roles. The film has been directed and produced by Rohit Shetty. Deepika Padukone is slated to make a special appearance in the film as well. Pooja, who is featuring in one of the lead roles of the film, is currently busy with the promotions of the film in full swing. The cast of Cirkus visited the sets of the popular TV reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs where they promoted their film. Pooja Hegde looked outstanding in a stunning ensemble as she slayed fashion goals, while ticking off promotion duties.

Pooja looked every bit stunning in the white and blue ensemble as she chose to merge casual and formal vibes for the midweek promotions. The actor drove our blues far away as she got photographed by the paparazzi on the sets of the reality show. For the promotions, Pooja looked stunning in a white and blue short dress featuring patterns in shades of pink. The dress came with a closed neckline and a netted detail at the neck. It also featured black buttons below the neckline. Pooja added more formal vibes to her look with a white and blue blazer featuring the same print, with lapel collars. Pooja posed for the pictures with her one hand in her dress’ pocket. In black boots featuring silver embellishments, Pooja rounded off her look for the day.

Pooja posed for the cameras. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Pooja further accessorised her look in white hoop earrings and added more glam to her look. The actor wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a part of her hair tied to the back in a messy bun with a middle part. The actor opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her ensemble for the day. Pooja decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, and gave fashion police a run for money.

