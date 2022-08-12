Pregnant Alia Bhatt spells effortless comfort in quirky cardigan and denim jeans for Darlings promotion: All pics

Actor Alia Bhatt's sartorial choices have always been a fan-favourite. The Darlings star is known for her girl-next-door fashion choices and loves wearing effortless, fun, and elegant ensembles. And Alia has maintained this style statement for her pregnancy outfits too. Alia, who is pregnant with her and Ranbir Kapoor's first child, has included voguish yet comfy pieces in her maternity wardrobe. Even her latest post backs our claim and proves why pregnant moms should definitely take tips from Alia for upgrading their wardrobes.

On Thursday, Alia dropped a video of herself promoting her recently-released film Darlings on the Instagram page of her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel and the actor also posted pictures of her look for the promotional clip. "Luxe-comfort. Alia Bhatt looking uber-chic," Ami captioned her post. It shows the actor dressed in a quirky printed cardigan and denim jeans styled with minimal accessories. Check out Alia's photos below. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt's mini dress for showing baby bump for the first time costs ₹6k)

Simple and chic seems to be Alia Bhatt's favourite mantra for her fashion choices. Even for her maternity look, the actor has maintained this. For promoting Darlings, Alia wore a printed black cardigan from the luxury label Chanel's Pre Fall 2022 collection. It features a deep V neckline, ornate Chanel logo-adorned gold buttons on the front, drop shoulders, long sleeves, a loose silhouette, and the Chanel logo printed in multiple colours.

Alia paired the cardigan top with trendy denim jeans featuring a baggy fit and multi-coloured beaded embellishments on the side. Alia rounded off her look with minimal accessories and styling, including a chic French manicure and gold hoop earrings.

In the end, Alia chose side-parted open tresses with wavy ends, subtle pink eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, nude pink lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and on-fleek eyebrows for the glam picks. The star's pregnancy glow took to the comfy style statement up by a notch.

Meanwhile, Alia's latest release, Darlings, started streaming on Netflix on August 5. The movie, directed by Jasmeet K Reen, also stars Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew, and Shefali Shah. Additionally, Alia will be next seen in Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor.