Pregnant Neha Dhupia's 8k printed oversized shirt is a perfect outfit for new mothers, see pics

Neha Dhupia is serving maternity fashion goals with her latest look in an oversized yellow printed shirt worth ₹8k. The pregnant actor's outfit is a perfect look for new mothers.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 03:41 PM IST
Pregnant Neha Dhupia's 8k printed oversized shirt is a perfect outfit for new mothers, see pics(Instagram/@nehadhupia)

Ever since Bollywood actor and TV show host Neha Dhupia announced that she is pregnant with her second child, she has been serving back-to-back maternity fashion goals with her looks. Her latest post shows the actor lounging on a couch wearing a long asymmetric shirt. It is a perfect ensemble for new mother's, and they should definitely take cues from Neha.

Neha took to Instagram today to share pictures and a reel of herself flaunting her baby bump. She posted the photos with the caption, "Feeling m(y)ellow...however you read it." For the reel, she wrote, "#setlife #babyonboard #worklife #momlife."

Neha's bright yellow ensemble is from the shelves of Masaba Gupta's eccentric label House of Masaba. If you are keen on including Neha's look in your wardrobe, whether you love oversized shirts or are a mommy-to-be, we have all the details for you. Read on to know all about it.

ALSO READ: Pics: Pregnant Neha Dhupia in blush pink dress goes on lunch date with Angad Bedi

The open Mandarin collared shirt features an asymmetric hemline with a sideways slant, quirky cow print signature to Masaba Gupta's label, billowy sleeves with gathered cuffs, and a button-up front. The oversized silhouette of the shirt adds an effortless touch and a free-flowing fall to the top.

The top is currently available on the House of Masaba's website and is worth 7,999. It is a perfect ensemble to wear during this festive season or when you want to attend a brunch date with your friends.

Neha Dhupia wore the outfit with side-parted open locks, minimal make-up, and a nude lip shade.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Neha and Angad Bedi announced that they are expecting their second baby earlier this month. The couple also has a baby daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi. They got married in May 2018 and welcomed Mehr a few months later.

