Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra wear the same sheer black saree in these pics: Who wore it better?

We love celebrity fashion coincidences, as they serve us with some head-turning sartorial moments. Sisters Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra had one such moment recently. Both the divas are fashionistas in their own sense and have some great outfits in their wardrobes that feature in our long list of steal-worthy looks. However, one of Parineeti's latest photoshoots in a sheer black saree caught our eye and reminded us of the same ensemble Priyanka wore at the pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles, California. The stars styled it very differently and gave us tips on draping six yards in two unique ways.

On Saturday, Parineeti took to Instagram to share pictures from a recent photoshoot that showed her in a black sheer lace saree. She had worn the outfit on the reality TV show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. Priyanka wore the same saree to attend the pre-Oscars party honouring this year's 10 South Asian Oscar nominees. The saree they wore is from the shelves of Jade By Monica and Karishma. While Tanya Ghavri style Parineeti, Ami Patel styled Priyanka. (Also Read: Parineeti Chopra is beauty beyond compare in black sheer saree and lace blouse for new photoshoot: See pics)

Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra in the same sheer black saree. (Instagram)

The sheer saree comes in a dreamy black shade adorned with horizontal shimmery sequin embroidery, scalloped borders with chikankari work and diamantes, and intricate lace and floral embroidery on the border and pallu. While both the stars wore the sarees in traditional draping style, revealing their midriff, Parineeti let the pallu fall from her shoulders, and Priyanka folded it in neat pleats.

Parineeti styled the sheer black saree with a cropped blouse featuring sheer floral embroidered sleeves and a ruffled neckline. Silver jhumkis, embellished rings and matching heels completed her accessories, and open tresses, subtle smoky eyeshadow, glossy nude lip shade and glowing skin rounded off the glam.

Coming to Priyanka, the star wore the sheer saree with a modern embellished blouse. The strapless bralette comes with a cropped hem, sweetheart neckline, and lace overlay. She chose emerald and diamond earrings, a stacked shimmering bracelet, and statement rings for the accessories.

In the end, Priyanka went for winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, glossy nude lip shade, and on-fleek brows to complete the glam picks.

Who do you think wore the black saree better?