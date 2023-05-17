Priyanka Chopra is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on a regular basis on her Instagram profile. The actor recently attended the Bulgari event in Venice, Italy. The event was a star-studded affair with the A-listers of the film and fashion fraternity dropping by in their best attires to attend the event. From Anne Hathaway to Zendaya, the event was star-studded. Priyanka looked every bit stunning as she picked a stunning bodycon co-ord set for the event. The actor showed off her hourglass figure in the ensemble as she posed with Anne and Zendaya for pictures at the event.

Priyanka Chopra attends Bulgari event in Venice in a magenta bodycon co-ord set. Watch(Instagram/@priyankaonline)

ALSO READ: Cannes 2023: When Priyanka Chopra wore a wedding dress to Cannes with Nick Jonas

Priyanka played muse to fashion designer house Miss Sohee and picked the magenta bodycon co-ord set for the event. The outfit consisted of a magenta cropped top with off-shoulder details, bodycon full sleeves, a plunging neckline with ruched effect. She further teamed it with a long and sleek magenta skirt with pleat details in the middle, decorated with a stunning broach, and a long train. Barring her midriff, Priyanka posed for the pictures. The magenta fabric complemented the actor’s hourglass figure and gave us major fashion goals. Take a look at her ensemble here.

Priyanka posed with Anne Hathaway and Zendaya as they got captured in this video having an engaging conversation. Zendaya looked ravishing in a black velvet gown with off-shoulder details, while Anne looked stunning in a golden shimmery sleeveless top styled with a hoodie, and a contrasting silver sequined skirt. Take a look:

Priyanka further accessorised her look for the day in a multicoloured stone studded neck choker, matching earrings and a finger ring from the house of Bulgari. Styled by hair stylist Thibaud Salducci, Priyanka wore her tresses slicked into a side part with wavy curls. Assisted by makeup artist Morgane Martini, Priyanka decked up in black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of bright magenta lipstick.

