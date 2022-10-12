Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Priyanka Chopra brings Desi Girl glam to Los Angeles in gorgeous yellow saree, a must-have for Karwa Chauth: See pic

Priyanka Chopra brings Desi Girl glam to Los Angeles in gorgeous yellow saree, a must-have for Karwa Chauth: See pic

fashion
Updated on Oct 12, 2022 12:04 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra dropped a picture of herself dressed in a gorgeous yellow embellished saree and matching blouse. The star brought Desi Girl glam to Los Angeles in the traditional look, a must-have for your Karwa Chauth celebrations.

Priyanka Chopra poses in a yellow saree for a night out in Los Angeles. (Instagram)
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Priyanka Chopra will forever be our favourite Desi Girl. While the global icon loves donning glamorous gowns or red-carpet-ready pantsuits, nothing makes her shine bright like the effortless charm of a saree. Priyanka loves her six yards and has a wide collection of handloom silks, designer drapes, chiffon numbers, and more. So, when she posted another breathtaking sartorial moment of herself dressed in a gorgeous yellow chiffon saree, we couldn't help but swoon. The star brought her 'Desi Girl' glam to Los Angeles with the traditional attire, a must-have for your Karwa Chauth wardrobe. So, don't forget to take some styling tips.

Priyanka Chopra brings Desi Glam to Los Angeles in a yellow saree

On Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra dropped a picture from her traditional night out on Instagram stories and captioned it, "Sari Sari nights [heart emoji]." The star draped herself in a yellow chiffon saree and teamed it with a sleeveless blouse, traditional jewellery and accessories. Additionally, Priyanka's Desi Girl moment is a perfect pick for your Karwa Chauth celebrations - yellow is also considered an auspicious colour for the festivities. You can style the ensemble like Priyanka or bring some changes with the hairdo. See Priyanka's post below. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra in a chic thigh-slit slip dress takes over Washington DC: Watch)

Priyanka Chopra's yellow-coloured six yards has a semi-sheer silhouette and comes decked with dainty sequin embellishments. The actor wore the drape in traditional style, letting the pallu elegantly fall from her shoulder in a floor-grazing length.

Priyanka teamed the six yards with a matching sleeveless blouse featuring a cropped midriff-baring hem and wide U-neckline. To accessorise the traditional outfit, Priyanka chose a trendy green top-handle box clutch, several stacked bracelets and bangles, a sleek watch, high heels, and an ornate choker necklace.

(Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's outing with Malti proves why she is our favourite style icon)

In the end, Priyanka glammed up the saree with centre-parted open wavy tresses, a dainty red bindi, berry-toned lip shade, blushed cheeks, highlighter-adorned skin, mascara on the lashes, winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, and sharp contouring.

Meanwhile, Karwa Chauth falls on October 13 this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra karwa chauth karva chauth festivals of india fashion trends saree
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP