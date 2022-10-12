Priyanka Chopra brings Desi Girl glam to Los Angeles in gorgeous yellow saree, a must-have for Karwa Chauth: See pic

Actor Priyanka Chopra will forever be our favourite Desi Girl. While the global icon loves donning glamorous gowns or red-carpet-ready pantsuits, nothing makes her shine bright like the effortless charm of a saree. Priyanka loves her six yards and has a wide collection of handloom silks, designer drapes, chiffon numbers, and more. So, when she posted another breathtaking sartorial moment of herself dressed in a gorgeous yellow chiffon saree, we couldn't help but swoon. The star brought her 'Desi Girl' glam to Los Angeles with the traditional attire, a must-have for your Karwa Chauth wardrobe. So, don't forget to take some styling tips.

Priyanka Chopra brings Desi Glam to Los Angeles in a yellow saree

On Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra dropped a picture from her traditional night out on Instagram stories and captioned it, "Sari Sari nights [heart emoji]." The star draped herself in a yellow chiffon saree and teamed it with a sleeveless blouse, traditional jewellery and accessories. Additionally, Priyanka's Desi Girl moment is a perfect pick for your Karwa Chauth celebrations - yellow is also considered an auspicious colour for the festivities. You can style the ensemble like Priyanka or bring some changes with the hairdo. See Priyanka's post below. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra in a chic thigh-slit slip dress takes over Washington DC: Watch)

Priyanka Chopra's yellow-coloured six yards has a semi-sheer silhouette and comes decked with dainty sequin embellishments. The actor wore the drape in traditional style, letting the pallu elegantly fall from her shoulder in a floor-grazing length.

Priyanka teamed the six yards with a matching sleeveless blouse featuring a cropped midriff-baring hem and wide U-neckline. To accessorise the traditional outfit, Priyanka chose a trendy green top-handle box clutch, several stacked bracelets and bangles, a sleek watch, high heels, and an ornate choker necklace.

In the end, Priyanka glammed up the saree with centre-parted open wavy tresses, a dainty red bindi, berry-toned lip shade, blushed cheeks, highlighter-adorned skin, mascara on the lashes, winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, and sharp contouring.

Meanwhile, Karwa Chauth falls on October 13 this year.