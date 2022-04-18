Priyanka Chopra celebrates Easter with Nick Jonas in crop shirt and skirt set, check out pics from their lunch date

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas celebrated Easter and took to Instagram to share pictures from their sunkissed celebrations. The couple, who became parents to a baby girl via surrogacy earlier this year, shared photos of themselves posing amid Easter-themed decorations. The Matrix star looked stunning in a simply elegant attire that made a case for monotone fashion. Nick also complemented his wife in a trendy printed shirt and pants combination. Additionally, if you wish to update your wardrobe with glam monotone pieces, Priyanka's look should be in your bookmarks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday morning (IST), Priyanka took to her Instagram page to share pictures from her Easter celebrations with her husband, Nick Jonas. The star captioned her post, "Happy Easter from us." The couple's post showed them posing in front of giant bunny ears and Easter eggs in a pretty garden, enjoying a lunch date and eating delicious Easter-themed dishes. Scroll ahead to get a look at Priyanka's post. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra enjoys 'Sunday with the girls and pups' in shorts and jacket)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka chose a sunshine yellow ensemble for enjoying her lunch date with Nick Jonas. It features a cropped shirt and midi-length skirt set.

The bright yellow shirt has front button-up details, collars, full sleeves with closed gold-buttoned cuffs, a midriff-baring hem, and a V neckline.

Priyanka teamed the midriff-revealing top with a long skirt. It features cinched details on the waist, a ribbon tie on the front, a flowy silhouette, a curves-accentuating fitting on the waist and an ankle-length hem.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Also Read: Priyanka Chopra in gorgeous salwar kameez enjoys sun in Los Angeles: See pics)

Priyanka wore the shirt and skirt combination with minimal accessories, including white strappy pumps, dainty gold choker chains, gold hoop earrings, statement rings, and a white shoulder bag.

In the end, Priyanka went with messy and open tresses styled in soft curls, blush pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, shimmery eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, and on-fleek brows for her glam picks.

Nick Jonas complemented his wife in a printed and collared Polo shirt in an oversized fitting. He teamed it with navy blue pants, white sneakers, sunglasses, a watch and back-swept hair.

What do you think of Priyanka and Nick's Easter lunch-date look?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}