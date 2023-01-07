Priyanka Chopra hosts screening of Last Film Show, looks gorgeous in black dress and knee-high boots: See pics, videos

Actor Priyanka Chopra hosted the screening of filmmaker Pan Nalin's Gujarati feature Last Film Show, which has been shortlisted for Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category, in Beverly Hills, California. Netizens shared pictures and videos from the reception on social media, and the snippets immediately garnered praise from her fans. They show Priyanka talking to her guests dressed in a stunning black one-shoulder ensemble and stylish knee-high boots. Keep scrolling to check out the various clips and photos from the occasion. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra to Zendaya: Stars who aced 'Colour Of The Season' hot pink in 2022)

Priyanka Chopra stuns in an all-black look

On Saturday, Priyanka Chopra's fan page and producer David Dubinsky shared pictures and videos from the screening and reception hosted by the star for the Last Film Show in Beverly Hills. The posts show Priyanka dressed in an elegant midi-length ensemble styled with minimal jewellery, knee-length boots, and minimal makeup. Apart from featuring Priyanka's stunning all-black avatar for the event and her pictures with David Dubinsky, the Instagram videos showed the star talking about the movie and the charm of Indian films with her guests. Check out all the snippets below.

Priyanka's black ensemble features a one-shoulder neckline, full-length sleeves with thumb holes, a figure-skimming silhouette highlighting her curves, and a midi-length hem. She accessorised the dress with statement rings, metallic hoop earrings, and black suede knee-high heeled boots.

In the end, Priyanka chose plum-hued lip shade, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, and blushed glowing skin to round off the glam picks. A side-parted open wavy hairdo gave the finishing touch to the all-black ensemble.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra has Russo Brothers' Citadel with Richard Madden, Love Again with Sam Heughan, and Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

As for Pan Nalin's Last Film Show (Chhello Show), it released in India in October after premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2021.