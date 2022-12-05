Priyanka Chopra dresses up in a yellow swimsuit to enjoy Dubai, shares stunning pics and videos chilling with friends

Actor Priyanka Chopra travelled to Saudi Arabia to attend the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. The star displayed her red carpet glamour in two gorgeous floor-sweeping gowns and won the night with her unmistakable elegance. After attending the festival, Priyanka and her friends enjoyed the weekend by travelling to Dubai and chilling in the United Arab Emirates City. She shared pictures and videos from her time there and captioned the post, "Weekend vibes [heart-eye and star-eye emojis]." The snippets will give you major wanderlust goals and inspire you to pack your bags with the best holiday ensembles and jet off for a dreamy vacation. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra brings royalty and elegance to Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia: Inside pics, videos)

Priyanka Chopra chills with friends in Dubai

On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra posted photos and videos from her Dubai trip with her friends. The first picture shows Priyanka lying on the wooden dock of the yacht in a yellow-coloured strapless swimsuit. The second features Priyanka enjoying a drink while sitting on the boat dressed in a striped shirt. She also shared a video of herself enjoying on a jet ski, marvelling at the sunset views and the beautiful skyline of Dubai. The last few images show the actor at a restaurant dressed in a co-ord animal print ensemble and chilling on the yacht with a friend. Check out the post below.

Priyanka's monokini/swimsuit can be a great addition to your holiday wardrobe. It comes with a strapless sweetheart neckline, gathered details on the front, and high-leg cut-outs. She wore it with open tresses, sunglasses and minimal makeup. Later, she wore it with white cotton flared pants to chill on the boat.

We also loved Priyanka's animal-print ensemble featuring a button-down shirt and matching pants. She wore the outfit with open tresses, gold hoop earrings, berry-toned dark lip shade, glowing skin, and shimmering eye shadow.

Earlier, Priyanka posted pictures from her red-carpet appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It showed the star dressed in a yellow gown layered with a long floor-sweeping jacket, styled with a statement necklace, bracelets, open tresses, and bold makeup picks.

Lastly, Priyanka Chopra has two films in the pipeline, Love Again and Ending Things, and her debut web series, Citadel with Richard Madden.