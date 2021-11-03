Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Priyanka Chopra in 2 lakh jacket enjoys a date with Nick Jonas in LA, can you guess the bag's price?

Priyanka Chopra steals Nick Jonas's varsity jacket, worth ₹2 lakh, for enjoying a day out with him in Los Angeles. She looked incredible in the ensemble. Can you guess the price of her bag?
Priyanka Chopra in 2 lakh jacket enjoys a date with Nick Jonas in LA, can you guess the bag's price?
Published on Nov 03, 2021 02:55 PM IST
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Priyanka Chopra is back in the United States and recently enjoyed a day out with her singer and actor husband, Nick Jonas. The actor returned to the US after wrapping up the Spain schedule of her Amazon Prime series Citadel. On Monday, the star went on a date with Nick in Los Angeles, and their pictures are doing rounds online.

Priyanka wore an all-staple American varsity jacket with skinny denim as she walked hand in hand with Nick around the streets of Los Angeles. Nick looked dapper in all-black attire. The adorable couple also made sure to wear masks around the city to stay safe amid the pandemic.

Priyanka's white and green jacket is from the shelves of the French ready-to-wear luxury label Celine. Interestingly, the actor stole it from her husband's closet. Earlier, Nick Jonas wore it during an appearance on the reality show, The Voice. Scroll ahead to see Priyanka and Nick's pictures and to know the price of the jacket.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra wear similar flowy dress celebrating the female form

Priyanka stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a Celine varsity logo jacket, designed from a green wool-blend panel. It comes with cream leather sleeves and striped ribbed trims that added a luxe finish to her look.

The actor teamed it with skinny black denim with distressed details on the knees. She completed her look with black leather lace-up chunky sneakers, a green face mask, and a black chain shoulder bag. The shoes are from Sergio Rossi, and the bag is from the shelves of Dolce & Gabbana.

Coming back to Priyanka's jacket, we found the price details for you. It is worth 1,90,255 (USD 2,553.24). However, it has sold out on the Celine website. As for the Dolce & Gabbana Devotion bag, it will cost you 1,59,687 (1,850 Euros).

Priyanka Chopra's Dolce & Gabanna bag.  (dolcegabbana.com)

On the work front, Priyanka has been busy shooting for Citadel over the last few weeks. She also has The Matrix: Resurrections, Text For You, a wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, in the pipeline.

