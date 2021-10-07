Priyanka Chopra flaunts steamy ‘water baby’ looks in yellow monokini, red bikini

Currently in Spain to shoot her upcoming Hollywood film Citadel, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoyed a day off with mother Madhu Chopra, her pet dog Diana, British actor Osy Ikhile and costume designer Sara Sensoy on a yacht in port city of Valencia. Raising the bar of swimwear fashion goals, Priyanka delayed winters and turned on the heat in a yellow monokini and red bikini and pop star-husband Nick Jonas could not keep calm.

Taking to her social media handle, Priyanka shared a slew of pictures from her adventure outing which left us with a serious travel FOMO but also hooked us to her steamy “water baby” looks. The first picture featured the actor posing on the deck, donning a yellow off-shoulder monokini that came with a deep neck to add to the oomph factor.

Letting her hair down to play with the sea breeze, Priyanka accessorised her look with a pair of silver hoop earrings, a pair of sunglasses and a contrasting white hat. In the following pictures she was seen climbing up from the sea and onto the yacht in the same look or posing with her mommy and pet except that the hat was gone and a sheer white shrug layered the sultry look.

In another picture, PeeCee teamed the yellow monokini and white hat with a pair of white trousers as she posed on the deck with Osy and Sara. However, our favourite swimwear look of the diva is her flaunting a red bikini that came with an off-shoulder sleeveless top and a high-waist bottom.

Priyanka layered this too with the sheer white shrug and accessorised it with the pair of same sunglasses. In the following picture, Priyanka was dolled up in a white shirt that came with a collar, bell sleeves and a plunging neckline to raise the hotness quotient.

The last picture had Priyanka flaunting her jet skiing skills. She captioned the pictures, “A perfect day off (sic)” and Nick was quick to comment, “Damn girl (sic)” along with a fire emoji.

Nick Jonas' comment on Priyanka Chopra's Instagram pictures(Instagram/priyankachopra)

Dropping a video of her jet skiing adventure, PeeCee captioned it, “Water baby (sic)” and fans emptied their stash of love in the comments section while our travel bug has been bitten.

Priyanka Chopra's yellow monokini and red bikini pictures make us want to start curating our new swimwear wardrobe now as they are perfect attires for SPA or to make heads turn at swimming parties, tropical vacations, summer, beach outing or on a pool day. The must-have swimwear trends of 2021 include neons, versatile colours and also soft-to-touch comforting fabrics and modern cuts.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter