Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Priyanka Chopra in saffron blazer dress for Dubai event shows why she is THE fashion goddess
fashion

Priyanka Chopra in saffron blazer dress for Dubai event shows why she is THE fashion goddess

Priyanka Chopra in a chic saffron blazer dress and pants, which she wore for attending an event in Dubai, proves why she is called THE fashion goddess. The star teamed the look with Bulgari jewels.
Priyanka Chopra in saffron blazer dress for Dubai event shows why she is THE fashion goddess
Published on Nov 09, 2021 10:09 AM IST
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Global icon and actor Priyanka Chopra never disappoints with her fashion choices. Whether attending a Diwali bash in Los Angeles or walking the red carpet, Priyanka knows how to make the crowd go awestruck. Recently, she jetted off to Dubai to attend the launch of Italian luxury brand Bulgari's latest collection. For the event, she looked absolutely stunning in a saffron-coloured blazer dress and pants set.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka, who is married to Nick Jonas, posted several photos of herself wearing the gorgeous couture blazer dress and pants set made using sustainable processes. Celebrity stylist Law Roach styled Priyanka's saffron look, and she thanked them in the caption for "recognising incredible talent from the world" for her. She also gave a shoutout to her Bulgari family in Dubai in the caption.

Priyanka's ensemble is from the shelves of the sustainable fashion label Benchellal by designer Mohamed Benchellal. It is from their collection N° 9. Scroll ahead to see all pictures of Priyanka from the event and know more about how she styled the look.

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra's retro queen look in Sabyasachi suit stuns Nick Jonas

The fashion goddess chose a Benchellal saffron orange air mesh short blazer dress featuring a shawl cape draped on her head, notch-lapelled collars, and patch pockets. It comes with a short hem, plunging neckline, and an exaggerated bow, extending from the cape, right on the front.

Priyanka wore the blazer with straight-fit wide-leg pants in a solid black shade and pumps. She accessorised her look with jewels from Bulgari, including a layered necklace, dangling earrings, and a bracelet.

Side-swept open tresses, mauve lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and mascara-adorned lashes completed the Desi Girl's glam.

Later in the night, Priyanka switched into a pristine white dress to attend another event by Bulgari. She wore a floor-sweeping maxi featuring frilled details on the neckline and hem, billowy silhouette, pleated front, and Victorian sleeves.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra in 2 lakh jacket enjoys a date with Nick Jonas in LA

Priyanka accessorised the look with a statement neckpiece and matching earrings. She styled her tresses in a messy top knot, and for glam, she chose glowing skin and minimal make-up.

Both her looks prove why she is the fashion goddess. What do you think?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

With Jingle bells in mind, Janhvi poses like she ‘can play Mozart'

6

Shruti Haasan rocks in all-black bold outfit in recent Instagram post

Kangana Ranaut's Sabyasachi saree to receive Padma Shri Award wows netizens

Tiffany, Supreme collaborate for new collection to help capture younger consumer
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP