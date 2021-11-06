Priyanka Chopra glows like patakha in white lehenga with kurta-clad Nick Jonas: Pics and video

Actor Priyanka Chopra is an incomparable style icon. The star never ceases to amaze us with her eclectic taste in fashion, whether on the red carpet or during off-duty outings in NYC. Recently, she celebrated Diwali with her husband, Nick Jonas, at their Los Angeles home. The bash saw some big names, including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, in attendance. Both Nick and Priyanka donned traditional outfits for the festivities and glowed like patakhas. We are in love with this fashion moment.

Priyanka slipped into a white lehenga set for the celebrations, and Nick chose a printed kurta pyjama set. The singer shared a video of him and his wife at the party and captioned it, "Happy Diwali to you and yours. Sending you all love and light. My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family."

Priyanka's lehenga set for the celebrations is by designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock's fashion label. As for Nick, he chose a kurta and pyjama set by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Scroll ahead to know all about their traditional looks.

Priyanka's bespoke Falguni Shane Peacock white lehenga comes with a full-sleeved sensuous white blouse featuring a plunging neckline, tassel-adorned double hems, and intricate embroidery all over the piece.

The Citadel actor teamed the choli with a lehenga decorated with floral embroidery and an A-line silhouette that lent a magical charm. A zari dupatta with patti borders and sequinned patterns completed Priyanka's attire.

Priyanka styled her ethnic outfit with centre-parted open tresses styled in soft waves and placed elegantly on one shoulder. She accessorised her hairdo with white flowers. A pair of pretty white jhumkis completed her jewels. A Glowing face and berry-toned lip shade were Priyanka's beauty picks.

Nick complemented his wife in a floral printed red kurta and pyjama set. He teamed the attire with a black bandhgala jacket featuring gold-plated buttons, a side-swept hairdo and a clean-shaven look.

What do you think of the couple's traditional look?

