Priyanka Chopra is a literal fairy queen in 72k white abaya for Dubai event, all pics and videos

Actor Priyanka Chopra is currently busy attending back-to-back events in Dubai for the luxury jewellery label Bulgari. However, that hasn't stopped the Desi Girl from serving breathtaking sartorial moments for her fans. Case in point, her latest pristine white look in an Abaya shirt while attending the launch of Bulgari's new jewellery collection.

Priyanka, who is married to Nick Jonas, took to Instagram on Tuesday to express her gratitude towards Bulgari for inviting her to the event. She shared several pictures from the occasion and looked like the fashion goddess that she is.

Priyanka chose an Abaya shirt from the shelves of the clothing label Harithand by the Lebanese designer Harith Hashim. It is from their Sunset Dreams collection. Read on to find all the details about Priyanka's magical look, including the price of the dress.

Priyanka chose a silk crepe-georgette abaya shirt for the event. It comes in a double-layered silhouette with a loose-fitting.

The front pleat details, billowy Victorian-inspired sleeves, floor-grazing hemline, open front, and dream-like fabric elevated Priyanka's style and made her look like a literal fairy queen.

Celebrity stylist Law Roach, who has worked with stars like Zendaya, conceptualised Priyanka's look for the event. Massimo Serini and Rafi Fazaa did her make-up and hair.

Keen on knowing the price of Priyanka's Abaya shirt? Well, including this Harithand piece in your collection will cost you ₹ ₹72,667 (USD 980) approximately.

The Abaya shirt. (harithand.com)

The actor styled her look by tying her locks in a sleek top knot with centre-parted loose strands sculpting her face. A layered pearl necklace with a dainty chain, matching earrings, and rings completed Priyanka's accessories. She chose glossy nude pink lip shade, glowing skin, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks, and shimmery eye shadow for her glam.

Earlier, Priyanka had shared pictures of herself wearing a Saffron blazer dress with draped shawl cape and black pants. She attended another event in Dubai wearing the ensemble. See her photos below:

What do you think of Priyanka's ensemble?

