Priyanka Chopra in saffron blazer dress for Dubai event shows why she is THE fashion goddess

Global icon and actor Priyanka Chopra never disappoints with her fashion choices. Whether attending a Diwali bash in Los Angeles or walking the red carpet, Priyanka knows how to make the crowd go awestruck. Recently, she jetted off to Dubai to attend the launch of Italian luxury brand Bulgari's latest collection. For the event, she looked absolutely stunning in a saffron-coloured blazer dress and pants set.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka, who is married to Nick Jonas, posted several photos of herself wearing the gorgeous couture blazer dress and pants set made using sustainable processes. Celebrity stylist Law Roach styled Priyanka's saffron look, and she thanked them in the caption for "recognising incredible talent from the world" for her. She also gave a shoutout to her Bulgari family in Dubai in the caption.

Priyanka's ensemble is from the shelves of the sustainable fashion label Benchellal by designer Mohamed Benchellal. It is from their collection N° 9. Scroll ahead to see all pictures of Priyanka from the event and know more about how she styled the look.

The fashion goddess chose a Benchellal saffron orange air mesh short blazer dress featuring a shawl cape draped on her head, notch-lapelled collars, and patch pockets. It comes with a short hem, plunging neckline, and an exaggerated bow, extending from the cape, right on the front.

Priyanka wore the blazer with straight-fit wide-leg pants in a solid black shade and pumps. She accessorised her look with jewels from Bulgari, including a layered necklace, dangling earrings, and a bracelet.

Side-swept open tresses, mauve lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and mascara-adorned lashes completed the Desi Girl's glam.

Later in the night, Priyanka switched into a pristine white dress to attend another event by Bulgari. She wore a floor-sweeping maxi featuring frilled details on the neckline and hem, billowy silhouette, pleated front, and Victorian sleeves.

Priyanka accessorised the look with a statement neckpiece and matching earrings. She styled her tresses in a messy top knot, and for glam, she chose glowing skin and minimal make-up.

Both her looks prove why she is the fashion goddess. What do you think?

