Priyanka Chopra is mesmerising in 1.8 lakh halter-neck dress with Nick Jonas

Miss World 2000 Priyanka Chopra had a great start to the week. The actor who announced the Oscar nominees with husband Nick Jonas was elated after realising that her film The White Tiger had also been nominated in the category of best-adapted screenplay. The best part about it was that it was Priyanka and Nick who were announcing the Academy Award nominations for the category. Even though her fans are extremely excited for the nomination, it was her gorgeous dress that became the highlight of the night.

For the event, The Sky Is Pink actor opted to wear a blue halter-neck dress and looked absolutely beautiful in it. The midi dress also featured a large bow at the neck and ruffled details on the torso. The A-line dress had a flowy lower with various layers and sheer details in the middle adding extra oomph to the look. The polka dots on the lower part of the dress gave it a little more character and we are a fan of this outfit.

Priyanka complimented the blue colour of the dress with a pair of pastel pink heels. The 38-year-old accessorised her outfit with a pair of drop earrings and a matching ring along with a Bvlgari watch. For her glam, the actor went the dewy route and was seen with a subtle shimmery coral eyeshadow which she teamed with some bronzer, mascara laden lashes and a nude glossy lip. Priyanka tied her hair in a messy ponytail for the event. She shared the images with the caption, "One way or the other...Congratulations to all the nominees. And thank you @theacademy for the opportunity. (sic)."

The stunning dress that the actor rocked was from the shelves of the designer Greta Constantine. The number was from the spring 2021 collection is not yet on the website, you can buy it from other sites that carry clothes of the designer such as District 5 boutique for ₹1,76,914 (USD 2,445).

Priyanka Chopra's dress is worth ₹1.76 lakh (district5boutique.com)

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her web series Citadel in London.

