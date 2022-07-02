Priyanka Chopra is walking into the weekend looking stylish in tank top and denim shorts with Diana: See pic inside

Actor Priyanka Chopra is dishing out some major weekend fashion inspiration for her followers, and we are in love with the sartorial moment. A picture of the star with her pet dog, Diana, was shared on Instagram by the official account of Anomaly Haircare, founded by Priyanka. It shows the star taking Diana out on a stroll and looking stylish in a trendy tank top with shorts. The star served the ultimate summer look in the ensemble, and we loved every bit of it. Scroll ahead to check out the picture and take some inspiration for your wardrobe.

On Friday, the official account of Anomaly Haircare posted Priyanka's photo on the social media app. They captioned the post, "Walking into the long weekend with great hair and our favourite pup @diariesofdiana." The picture shows Priyanka, caught in a candid moment during a sunny day, laughing while taking Diana on a walk. She wore the classic tank top and denim shorts combination for the outing. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra turns 'island girl' and cuddles with Nick Jonas on beach holiday)

Coming to Priyanka's outfit, she chose an off-white coloured sleeveless tank top. It comes with a wide plunging U neckline and a bodycon fitting. She teamed it with a pair of light blue denim shorts featuring a high-rise waistline, frayed hem, and front and back pockets.

Priyanka styled her classic summer look with clear black-framed sunglasses and chunky slip-on sandals. In the end, Priyanka chose to leave her long tresses open, and for the glam, she opted for minimal makeup, glowing skin and nude lip shade.

Earlier, Priyanka had dropped several photos from her beach vacation with her husband, Nick Jonas, in the Turks and Caicos Islands. The couple enjoyed some time at the white sandy beaches, admired sunsets, soaked up the sun, cuddled up on a yacht and took dips in the sea during the vacation. Check out the post below.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child together earlier in 2022. The couple named their daughter, who was born through surrogacy, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.