Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Priyanka Chopra or Kim Kardashian, who wore the daring Balenciaga dress better?
fashion

Priyanka Chopra or Kim Kardashian, who wore the daring Balenciaga dress better?

Kim Kardashian attended a dinner party recently wearing a daring black Balenciaga dress. Priyanka Chopra wore the same dress in a red shade for Nick Jonas's Spaceman video. Who do you think wore the look better?
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 01:46 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra or Kim Kardashian, who wore the daring Balenciaga dress better? (Twitter/@priyankachopra, Instagram/@kimkardashian)

Remember Priyanka Chopra's red second-skin stretch-satin Balenciaga dress with knife pantboots she wore for her husband Nick Jonas's music video, Spaceman? The look, topped off with Priyanka's effortless sensuality, created quite the uproar in the fashion world. Well, now a fashion coincidence has given us another similar look, and it features Hollywood socialite and reality TV personality Kim Kardashian.

Who wore it better, Kim Kardashian or Priyanka Chopra? (Instagram)

Kim recently attended a dinner date in Malibu wearing the same Balenciaga dress that Priyanka Chopra picked for Nick's music video, but in black.

While orchestrating one of her home shoots before heading to her friend's birthday bash, Kim slipped into the slinky, black all-in-one dress from Demna Gvasalia's Balenciaga autumn/winter 2020 collection.

RELATED STORIES

Take a look:

ALSO READ: Photos: Priyanka Chopra sets internet ablaze with latest photoshoot pictures

Kim's look for the evening included an edgy one-shoulder silk-satin top that featured a plunging neckline and body-sculpting silhouette. The floor-sweeping cape, attached to her waist and neck, added another layer of drama.

The evening look also included heeled custom black pantshoes and opera gloves. Kim added a matrix-like flare with a pair of black sunglasses. She also carried an embellished top handle mini bag.

As for Priyanka, she had shared several BTS (behind the scenes) pictures from the Spaceman shoot that showed her in the red Balenciaga dress. The Matrix Resurrections star's red look featured a one-shoulder top with a dramatic train, opera gloves and a low neckline. She also wore the infamous heeled pantshoes.

Who do you think wore the wrap-around dress style best? Well, we think that both the women looked exceptionally great in this architecturally constructed evening wear.

Apart from The Matrix Resurrections, Priyanka also has Text For You and Citadel in the pipeline. She will also be a part of Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, which will mark Farhan Akhtar's return to direction.

Topics
kim kardashian priyanka chopra priyanka chopra jonas
