Kim Kardashian pairs white bralette with mini skirt for a night out in Rome

Reality TV star and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian is enjoying being a tourist in Rome. Her Instagram profile is proof. She has been posting pictures from Rome and sharing glimpses of her adventures there with her followers online.

Kim took to Instagram to post a series of pictures of herself flaunting her toned abs and jaw-dropping curves in an all-white ensemble. She posted the photos with the caption, “Night out on the Spanish Steps.” The 40-year-old tried her hand at riding an electric scooter and posed at the world-famous site in a white mini skirt and bralette.

For her night out in Rome, Kim wore a one-shoulder bralette-style top. The scrunched top featured a sweetheart neckline with knot detail on the front. She paired it with an A-line leather mini skirt and strappy gladiator-style pumps that came in animal print. She went sans any accessories with the chic attire.

The mother-of-four wore her luscious brunette hair in a high ponytail as she posed on the Spanish Steps. To glam up her look, she chose white acrylic nails, dewy skin, her signature nude brown lip shade, well-defined brows, mascara on the lashes, beaming highlighter on her face, lots of bronzer and shimmery eye shadow.

The entrepreneur and reality TV star recently faced backlash after being accused of not adhering to a strict dress code during a visit to holy sites in the Vatican. She had worn an off-shoulder lace dress with cut-outs. However, the backlash didn’t faze Kim, as she enjoyed every second of being in Rome.

On the personal front, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star filed for divorce from Kanye West in February after seven years of marriage. The couple has four kids together North West, Psalm West, Chicago West, and Saint West. According to The Sun, the reality TV star is currently scouring dating apps with her sisters. As for the rapper, he is rumoured to have moved on with 35-year-old Russian model Irina Shayk.

