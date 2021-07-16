Priyanka Chopra pairs 2.5 lakh Fendi bag with turtleneck crop top, mini skirt

Setting the fashion police on alert with her ravishing look, Priyanka Chopra Jonas walked down the London streets at her sizzling best recently and we are hooked to her cutting-edge and chic look not in any loud tones but a casual style that embraced neutrals. Laying fashion inspiration for those wanting to look cool with minimal efforts, Priyanka made us fall in love with her glam street style in neutral hues as she stunned in a cropped beige turtleneck and bronze skirt layered with taupe trench coat.

Taking to her social media handle, Priyanka shared two looks that made heads turn with her fashion choices, even in subtle shades and muted hues, as she flaunted a tan Fendi tote in both the pictures to hail the designer's new collection. The first picture featured the Bollywood-turned-Hollywood diva strutting down a London street, donning a beige-coloured ripped turtleneck crop top that came with full sleeves.

Teaming it with a thigh-high metallic bronze mini skirt, Priyanka layered it with a muted taupe trench coat and completed her attire with a pair of strappy metallic heels. She accessorised her look with a pair of black sunglasses, a pair of gold earrings and the brown leather Fendi tote that can be carried in hand as a clutch or worn on the shoulder thanks to the detachable shoulder strap.

Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in bouncy curls, Priyanka was featured in the same look in the second picture as well except that she ditched her trench coat to highlight a statement-making street style. She captioned the pictures, “This bag tho…@fendi #FendiFirst. Congrats @mrkimjones @Silviaventurinifendi on your upcoming #FendiFW21 collection. It’s stunning (sic).”

The tote bag that Priyanka carried is credited to Italian luxury fashion house, Fendi, which boasts of fur, ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, fragrances, eyewear, timepieces and accessories. The brown leather bag originally costs £ 2,450 which converts to ₹2,52,738 approximately.

Priyanka Chopra's brown leather bag from Fendi (fendi.com)

The Covid-19 lockdowns have cemented a distaste for perfection which then gave a permanent place to street fashion because it is relatable and resonated with how real people got dressed in the midst of a pandemic. Instead of donning one designer in entirety, the magic of street style is in layering different designers, colours, silhouettes and eras together.

