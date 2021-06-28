Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Priyanka Chopra rules NYC in sexy white blouse and thigh-slit skirt worth 37k

Priyanka Chopra takes over New York City in a sexy all-white blouse and double thigh-high slit skirt set. In the glam ensemble, worth ₹37k, the actor gave the street style trend a high-end fashion twist.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 08:29 AM IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave the street style trend a high-end fashion twist with her latest look, and we love every bit of this glamorous moment. The actor took to Instagram on Monday to post pictures of herself dressed in an all-white attire and celebrate Pride in New York City. She set the internet ablaze with her fiery and elegant sartorial choice. The actor recently arrived in the United States after spending some time in the UK because of work commitments.

Feeling all the love in New York City amid Pride celebrations, Priyanka shared her photo with the caption, “Sunday’s OOTD. Feeling the love in NYC…Happy Pride.” For the at-home shoot, the Desi Girl slipped into an all-white sheer ensemble. Her skirt and blouse set is from Aeron Studio and is worth 37k.

Priyanka wore an asymmetric turtleneck kiln top featuring droopy long sleeves. The top had a rustic, structured knit with horizontal stripes that gave it a voguish touch. She wore the top by folding its sleeves up till her elbow and tucking away the hem inside the skirt.

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram stories.

The 38-year-old actor wore the turtleneck top with an ankle-length double thigh-high slit skirt. The bodycon bottom also featured the structured knit and horizontal stripes like the top. The asymmetric slits on the front and the back and the figure-hugging silhouette flaunted the diva’s frame nicely.

If you wish to add Priyanka’s chic attire to your wardrobe, we have found the price for you. The high neck top is worth 17,274 (EUR 195), and the double-slit skirt is priced at 20,285 (EUR 229). The set is available for 37,559.

The asymmetric high neck top. (aeron.com)
The double-slit knit skirt. (aeron.com)

Priyanka wore the ensemble with large half hoop gold earrings embellished with white stones. She complemented the gold ear hoops with a gold luxurious watch, bracelets and quirky rings. The minimal yet standout jewellery added to her simple white attire.

The actor tied her locks in a sleek middle-parted low bun and glammed up her attire with brown shade lipstick, dewy skin, on-point eyebrows, subtle eye shadow, a hint of blush on the cheeks and mascara on the lashes. She completed the look with a tan over-the-body bag, clear peep-toe pumps and vintage embellished sunglasses.

