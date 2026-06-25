Priyanka Chopra serves ultra-elegant fashion at Cannes Lions 2026 in chic multi-coloured satin dress and polka-dot gown

Priyanka Chopra is among the many celebrities attending the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2026. The star has been serving one incredible look after another during the international festival events. For day 3 of the festival, she picked two gorgeous floor-length dresses, both styled by celebrity stylists Wayman and Micah.

Priyanka Chopra in two dazzling looks at Cannes Lions.

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Here's a breakdown of her looks:

A moment for the colourful slip dress

For her appearance on a panel, Priyanka Chopra stepped out in the Silvia Tcherassi Dixon dress. According to an Instagram fashion page, Bollywood Women Closet, the dress is worth ₹1,81,200. She paired the striking gown with a pair of Freda Salvador Kat heeled leather thong sandals, worth $378, which is approximately ₹35,634.

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{{^usCountry}} The halter-neck ensemble, awash in rich gradients of burnt orange, emerald green, sunshine yellow, and blush pink, is crafted in silk-satin. The dress moves beautifully with every step, making a strong case for high-shine fabrics as the season’s most versatile investment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The halter-neck ensemble, awash in rich gradients of burnt orange, emerald green, sunshine yellow, and blush pink, is crafted in silk-satin. The dress moves beautifully with every step, making a strong case for high-shine fabrics as the season’s most versatile investment. {{/usCountry}}

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The plunging neckline, floor-grazing hem, fluid construction, backless design, and gathered waist tie create an alluring sight, and the figure-hugging silhouette adds feminine charm to the ensemble.

Allowing the statement gown to remain the undisputed focal point, she styled it with minimal jewellery, soft waves, and a glowing makeup, which completed the look, proving that sometimes restraint is the most luxurious styling choice.

Minimalism with a twist

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For the second look, Priyanka slipped into a Nue Studio Heloïse dress, embracing the timeless appeal of monochrome dressing and polka dot prints. The ensemble is worth €1,250, which is approximately ₹1,34,476. She paired it with a Dior Bag from the luxury brand's Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

The black halter gown, adorned with delicate white polka dots, creates an elegant vintage look, and the styling adds a contemporary sophistication to it. The flowing silhouette, halter neckline, sheer layering, a flowy silhouette, a see-through design, and a scarf-style neckline add an effortless elegance, while subtle accessories keep the styling refreshingly modern.

She completed the ensemble with vintage-style sunglasses, adding a sleek, retro-inspired edge, and carried a deep burgundy red Dior bag, introducing a touch of luxury. A Bvlgari crystal watch and kitten heels round off the accessories.

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As for the glam, she chose centre-parted wavy tresses, feathered brows, a deep mocha brown lip shade, blushed cheeks, mascara-coated lashes, a dewy undertone, and soft eye shadow.

About Cannes Lions

Cannes Lions is a five-day International Festival of Creativity, which is the largest gathering in the creative marketing community. The festival is held yearly in June at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France. The week's activities include multiple award ceremonies and an opening and closing gala.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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