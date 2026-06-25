Priyanka Chopra serves ultra-elegant fashion at Cannes Lions 2026 in chic multi-coloured satin dress and polka-dot gown
At Cannes Lions, Priyanka Chopra impressed in a chic, monochrome dress and luxurious satin gown, emphasising elegance through a refined, understated styling.
Priyanka Chopra is among the many celebrities attending the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2026. The star has been serving one incredible look after another during the international festival events. For day 3 of the festival, she picked two gorgeous floor-length dresses, both styled by celebrity stylists Wayman and Micah.
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Here's a breakdown of her looks:
A moment for the colourful slip dress
For her appearance on a panel, Priyanka Chopra stepped out in the Silvia Tcherassi Dixon dress. According to an Instagram fashion page, Bollywood Women Closet, the dress is worth ₹1,81,200. She paired the striking gown with a pair of Freda Salvador Kat heeled leather thong sandals, worth $378, which is approximately ₹35,634.
The halter-neck ensemble, awash in rich gradients of burnt orange, emerald green, sunshine yellow, and blush pink, is crafted in silk-satin. The dress moves beautifully with every step, making a strong case for high-shine fabrics as the season’s most versatile investment.{{/usCountry}}
The halter-neck ensemble, awash in rich gradients of burnt orange, emerald green, sunshine yellow, and blush pink, is crafted in silk-satin. The dress moves beautifully with every step, making a strong case for high-shine fabrics as the season’s most versatile investment.{{/usCountry}}
The plunging neckline, floor-grazing hem, fluid construction, backless design, and gathered waist tie create an alluring sight, and the figure-hugging silhouette adds feminine charm to the ensemble.
Allowing the statement gown to remain the undisputed focal point, she styled it with minimal jewellery, soft waves, and a glowing makeup, which completed the look, proving that sometimes restraint is the most luxurious styling choice.
Minimalism with a twist
For the second look, Priyanka slipped into a Nue Studio Heloïse dress, embracing the timeless appeal of monochrome dressing and polka dot prints. The ensemble is worth €1,250, which is approximately ₹1,34,476. She paired it with a Dior Bag from the luxury brand's Spring/Summer 2026 collection.
The black halter gown, adorned with delicate white polka dots, creates an elegant vintage look, and the styling adds a contemporary sophistication to it. The flowing silhouette, halter neckline, sheer layering, a flowy silhouette, a see-through design, and a scarf-style neckline add an effortless elegance, while subtle accessories keep the styling refreshingly modern.
She completed the ensemble with vintage-style sunglasses, adding a sleek, retro-inspired edge, and carried a deep burgundy red Dior bag, introducing a touch of luxury. A Bvlgari crystal watch and kitten heels round off the accessories.
As for the glam, she chose centre-parted wavy tresses, feathered brows, a deep mocha brown lip shade, blushed cheeks, mascara-coated lashes, a dewy undertone, and soft eye shadow.
About Cannes Lions
Cannes Lions is a five-day International Festival of Creativity, which is the largest gathering in the creative marketing community. The festival is held yearly in June at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France. The week's activities include multiple award ceremonies and an opening and closing gala.
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