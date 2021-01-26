If there is one celebrity who has absolutely championed the Work From Home ensembles, it is Priyanka Chopra. The actor who is extremely busy promoting her recently released film, The White Tiger along with her autobiography has been nailing the WFH looks. Priyanka has also been sharing the behind the scenes of her video calls and flaunting her outfits that are chic professional on top and snug at the bottom.

For a recent promotional interview, Priyanka donned a blue silk shirt and shared a close up with us. The slim signature silk shirt featured two front patch pockets. She also closed the top button of her shirt giving it a more professional feel. The Baywatch actor teamed her outfit with a pair of silver hoop earrings and a matching chunky bracelet.

Priyanka also did the glam for her interview on her own and the minimal look featured on-point brows teamed with subtle eyeshadow with matching blush, mascara-laden lashes and a red lip. To complete the look, the 38-year-old tied her hair in a bun and we are a fan. The actor shared the close up on her Instagram account with the caption, “I must say, I’ve become quite the updo expert #VirtualPressJunketLife (sic).”

If you also like the top and would want to add it to you formal wear collection, let us tell you that the button-down is from the shelves of the Paris-based brand Equipment. Adding this shirt to your collection will cost you ₹17,000.

Priyanka Chopra's shirt is worth ₹17,000. (equipmentfr.com)

Priyanka has been posting a lot of her glam on top and cosy on the bottom looks on social media. Check out some of them:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the film The White Tiger. She has also completed shooting for Matrix 4 and Text For You. Now Priyanka will start filming for a upcoming web series in London.

