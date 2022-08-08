Priyanka Chopra soaks up Vitamin D in bikini top and shorts for pool day pics with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie

Actor Priyanka Chopra spent a picture-perfect weekend with her family at her home in Los Angeles, California. The star delighted her fans with a new image of herself chilling by the pool in a trendy swimsuit, which deserves a place on your summer swimsuit mood board. She also posted an adorable polaroid click with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The clicks soon went viral on social media and garnered a lot of love from her fans. Keep scrolling to check out Priyanka's posts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, Priyanka dropped a photo of herself posing barefoot by the swimming pool in a monochromatic outfit and captioned it, "Sundaze [black and white heart emojis]." She also shared the click featuring Nick and Malti on her Instagram stories. While the sunkissed click shows Priyanka soaking up the vitamin D, the family picture shows the actor holding her baby girl in her arms as Nick poses by their side. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra turns 'island girl' and cuddles with Nick Jonas on vacay, new pics will make you crave a holiday)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti enjoy by the pool. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka picked a black bikini top for the pool day, which features spaghetti straps, a plunging V neckline, a contrasting white band on the hem, and a bare back detail. Flaunting her midriff, Priyanka wore the top with matching black cycling shorts featuring a white waistband and fitted silhouette.

In the end, Priyanka completed the outfit with a white cover-up replete with horizontal sheer panels, an open front and a breezy silhouette. A baseball cap, black tinted sunglasses, layered necklace, a sleek silver anklet, a dainty bracelet, silver hoop earrings, and a black and white polka dot print scarf accessorised the pool-ready ensemble.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lastly, Priyanka tied her tresses in a sleek hairdo, and for glam, she chose nude lip shade and minimal makeup complementing the star's sunkissed skin.

After Priyanka posted the pictures, many of her fans flooded the comments section with praise for her pool-day look. One user wrote, "So beautiful." Another commented, "No one can beat you in hotness." Many users also dropped fire emojis to praise Priyanka.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Jonas Chopra in January this year via surrogacy. The couple is always careful not to reveal her face.