Priyanka Chopra steals Nick Jonas' printed yellow shirt for latest photo dump: Fans say 'couple goals'

Actor Priyanka Chopra delighted her fans today by dropping a photo dump on her Instagram page featuring intimate moments she spent with her husband, Nick Jonas, and family. As soon as the star shared the post, her eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the star wearing Nick's shirt in a few pictures clicked at one of their outings. They called the couple 'goals', and we couldn't agree more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share several pictures and captioned it, "Photo dump [kiss emoji]." The post features Priyanka chilling at her home in an ISRO jumper, a plate of mouth-watering fries, cuddly soft toys, and the couple's dogs enjoying a lazy day. She also shared two selfies, and one of them featured Nick Jonas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two selfies that Priyanka shared in her photo dump shows the star dressed in a tropical printed button-down shirt. She teamed the mustard-yellow collared top with a messy hairdo and retro-inspired sunglasses. Nick posed with his wife in a green shirt worn over a white T-shirt and teamed with sunglasses and a quirky chain.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra in Sati-inspired gown stuns at The Matrix Resurrections premiere

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

The printed button-down shirt is from Nick's closet, and the couple's fan page 'Jerry x Mimi' had posted about the same. The singer had donned it during the rehearsals for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. He even posted videos of himself wearing the shirt and looking dapper as always. Nick had styled the tropical print shirt with dark brown pants, a watch, sunglasses, and bright yellow sneakers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After fans noticed that Priyanka was wearing Nick's shirt, they expressed their excitement in the comments. One user wrote, "Couple goals." Another commented, "Nick should buy a new wardrobe as Priyanka stole all his shirts."

See some of the comments:

Priyanka and Nick's fans call them couple goals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently reacted to comedian Rosie O'Donnell's apology for calling her Deepak Chopra's daughter, an Indian-born American author. Rosie referred to Priyanka as 'Nick Jonas' wife' and 'someone Chopra' while apologising, after which Priyanka shared a note on her Instagram stories.

"Hi everyone. Some thoughts...I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter. But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to Google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly. We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as 'someone' or 'wife' especially in a sincere apology. If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in, will be amazing," the star wrote in her note.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}