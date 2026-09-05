Priyanka Chopra stuns in dramatic black dress for the 2026 LVMH Prize ceremony, fans say ‘queen has arrived’

Priyanka Chopra attended the 2026 LVMH Prize ceremony. Founded by LVMH, the annual prize supports and recognises the next generation of fashion designers, giving emerging talent a bigger platform. On September 4, Priyanka took to Instagram to celebrate and cheer on this year's winners.

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She wrote, “There’s something really special about watching young designers bring their ideas to life and seeing those ideas find a bigger stage. The @lvmhprize has been doing this for years, giving new talent the opportunity, support, and recognition to take their work further. So happy to celebrate this year’s winners.”

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For the event, Priyanka wore a dress that leaned into the avant-garde with its dramatic silhouette and unconventional construction. But she carried it like an absolute boss woman, making the experimental design look high-fashion with her poise and grace.

More about the look

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{{^usCountry}} The dress was two-toned, which included a black base with white accents. The ruched bodice featured a halter neckline. The waist was adorned with black-and-white floral appliques that added texture and depth to the ensemble. From the waist down, the skirt featured sheer panels. She completed the look with black heels and delicate earrings, with her hair styled in a bun. Reactions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The dress was two-toned, which included a black base with white accents. The ruched bodice featured a halter neckline. The waist was adorned with black-and-white floral appliques that added texture and depth to the ensemble. From the waist down, the skirt featured sheer panels. She completed the look with black heels and delicate earrings, with her hair styled in a bun. Reactions {{/usCountry}}

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Nick Jonas, as usual, was the first to swoon over his wife, giving pure husband goals as he commented, "😍”

Her fans could not stop gushing over how phenomenal she looked and the regal aplomb with which she carried herself. One wrote, “Once a queen, always a queen👑👸🏻” Another commented, “The Queen of the film industry arriving in Paris.”

LVMH Prize winner

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Belgian designer Julie Kegels is declared the 2026 winner of the LVMH Prize. As per the Fashion Network report, the designer is all set to receive €400,000 and a year of personalised mentoring from LVMH’s in-house teams.