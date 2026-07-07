Priyanka Chopra stuns in vibrant floral Dior dress as Nick Jonas complements her in sharp suit at Paris Fashion week

Priyanka Chopra made a striking fashion statement as she arrived in Paris for Haute Couture Week, joining husband Nick Jonas for the Dior Fall/Winter 2026-2027 Couture show at the Musée Rodin on Monday. The couple embraced coordinated yet contrasting styles, with Priyanka opting for a vibrant floral ensemble while Nick complemented her in understated tailoring. (Also read: Celebrity stylist says Priyanka Chopra was ‘disrespectful’ during Quantico fittings: ‘Take a Givenchy shoe and kick it’ )

Priyanka Chopra dazzles in vibrant floral dress at Dior Couture Show

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas ace coordinated couple style in contrasting Dior looks. (Instagram/@priyankachopra)

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For the highly anticipated couture presentation, Priyanka stepped out in a look from Dior’s Cruise 2027 collection, designed by Jonathan Anderson in his debut Cruise collection as the fashion house’s creative director. Staying true to her fearless approach to fashion, the actor skipped muted tones in favour of a vivid orange midi dress embellished with intricate red and orange floral appliqués, one of the defining motifs of the collection. The sculptural dress featured a plunging neckline suspended by delicate yellow straps, creating a dramatic yet elegant silhouette.

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{{^usCountry}} The Heads of State actor let the statement dress take centre stage by keeping her accessories minimal. She paired the ensemble with grey Dior slingback heels accented with white piping and a dainty bow detail, adding just a touch of contrast. A classic gold watch and her wedding ring completed the look without overpowering the intricate craftsmanship of the outfit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Heads of State actor let the statement dress take centre stage by keeping her accessories minimal. She paired the ensemble with grey Dior slingback heels accented with white piping and a dainty bow detail, adding just a touch of contrast. A classic gold watch and her wedding ring completed the look without overpowering the intricate craftsmanship of the outfit. {{/usCountry}}

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For her beauty look, Priyanka embraced effortless glamour. She wore a radiant bronzed base, softly defined eyes and a nude-pink matte lip, while her signature voluminous curls framed her face, adding to the relaxed sophistication of the ensemble.

What Nick Jonas wore

Nick perfectly complemented his wife’s look in a tailored grey suit layered over a green checked shirt. Instead of traditional dress shoes, the singer-actor opted for beige Dior sneakers, giving his polished outfit a contemporary edge while subtly coordinating with Priyanka’s couture appearance.

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Priyanka has cultivated a long-standing relationship with Dior over the years, frequently wearing the French luxury house for high-profile appearances, including the Oscars, Paris Fashion Week and global red-carpet events. Ahead of the couture presentation, she also shared a glimpse of her Paris preparations on Instagram, unboxing a selection of Dior gifts, including two luxury handbags, further highlighting her close association with the iconic fashion house.

On the work front

Priyanka has recently completed a shooting schedule for her upcoming film, tentatively titled Varanasi, alongside Mahesh Babu. Director SS Rajamouli recently shared that while the ambitious time-travel drama still has about 80 days of shooting left, most of the major work on the film has already been completed.