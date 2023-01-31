Priyanka Chopra stuns with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and family as Jonas Brothers get a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Jonas Brothers - Nick, Kevin and Joe - were honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a special ceremony on Monday. The three musicians attended the event with their wives - Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas - and kids and also took time to pay tributes to those closest to them. On the occasion, Priyanka and Nick officially introduced their little girl - Malti Marie Chopra Jonas - to the world. Pictures and videos were circulated online, with fans excited to see baby Malti and the family together. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's siren eyes with skirt-blouse for partying with Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum is curing our Monday blues)

Priyanka Chopra stuns with daughter Malti at Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

On Tuesday (IST), Priyanka Chopra, with her daughter Malti, and Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, attended the ceremony where the Jonas Brothers got honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. The Quantico star sat a row behind Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, with daughter Malti Marie - who celebrated her first birthday earlier this month - perched on her lap. For the occasion, Priyanka stunned in a dark brown body-hugging ensemble, and her munchkin looked adorable in an off-white tweed jacket-skirt styled with a cute headband. Check out the pictures below.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and the Jonas family. (AP, AFP)

Coming to Priyanka's outfit for the special occasion, the actor chose a brown bodycon dress featuring a raised neckline, full-length sleeves, gathered details, cinched waist to enhance her frame, and a midi-length hemline.

Priyanka paired the outfit with minimal accessories, including printed brown high heels, a sleek diamond ring, dainty bracelets, and double hoop earrings.

Priyanka Chopra with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. (Reuters)

In the end, Priyanka chose side-parted open wavy tresses, subtle smoky brown eye shadow, fuchsia pink lips, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, blushed glowing skin, and minimal highlighter.

Meanwhile, Sophie Turner attended the event in a bright red faux leather outfit featuring a cropped jacket decked with floral embellishment and skin-tight high-waist pants. She styled the ensemble with matching high heels, open hair, and bold makeup picks. Danielle chose a subtle look in a nude-coloured fitted midi dress.

