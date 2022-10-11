Priyanka Chopra's sultry gown for attending friend's wedding with Nick Jonas is every fashionista's dream: Pics, video

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, attended a friend's wedding recently, and the pictures are taking the internet by storm. Priyanka took to Instagram today to drop several photos from the occasion. Fans cannot help but gush at the couple's latest outing and even loved Priyanka's sultry red gown for the event. The star slipped into a red strapless ensemble for the wedding festivities. Her steal-worthy gown is every fashionista's dream and will definitely leave you swooning. Keep scrolling to check out Priyanka's Instagram post.

Priyanka Chopra serves a swoon-worthy moment in a red gown

On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra dropped pictures from her and Nick Jonas' friends, Jessem Powell and Connie Cheng's wedding. The couple attended the festivities a few days ago, dressed in stylish outfits - Priyanka chose a red gown, and Nick wore a sleek suit set. "To witness the beautiful union of 2 wonderful people always gets me. Connie and Jesse your love is so beautiful. May you always have joy and happiness in your life. Thank you for inviting us to be a part of it," Priyanka captioned her post. It features Priyanka and Nick's adorable selfies and a few snippets from the affair. See the images below. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's outing with Malti proves why she is our favourite style icon)

Regarding the red gown, Priyanka Chopra's sultry ensemble is every fashionista's dream. You can easily don it for wedding cocktail parties or your engagement ceremony. So, don't forget to take style tips. The ensemble comes with a strapless plunging neckline accentuating Priyanka's decolletage, a figure-hugging silhouette highlighting her curves, and a floor-grazing hem length.

Priyanka styled the gown with dainty earrings, statement rings, a red and gold box clutch, sleek bracelets, and matching high heels. Lastly, she chose centre-parted open wavy tresses, red lip shade, black winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, and beaming highlighter.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas complemented his wife in a double-breasted grey suit set featuring a notch lapel blazer and matching straight-fit pants. He completed the sleek look with a white button-up shirt, a trendy watch, and a backswept curled hairdo.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot on December 1, 2018, at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, earlier this year via surrogacy.