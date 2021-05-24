Priyanka Chopra wears custom Dolce and Gabbana dress with the most iconic belt at Billboard Music Awards

Priyanka Chopra made everyone's jaws touch the floor with her sartorial pick for the Billboard Music Awards that was held on Monday morning. The actor has always made heads turn with her plunging neckline outfits and this one was no different. At the show, where she arrived on the red carpet hand-in-hand with her husband and the host for the night Nick Jonas, Priyanka looked absolutely mesmerising.

The Sky Is Pink actor was dressed head-to-toe in custom-made Dolce and Gabanna. The sheer nude dress featured an exaggerated plunging neckline that was adorned with big crystals at the neck. The full-sleeved number also had crystals all over it making Priyanka shine bright like a diamond. The floor-sweeping number even had a risque thigh-high slit. Priyanka accessorised the outfit with a diamond bracelet and drop diamond earrings from Bulgari.

The actor brought the look together with her large gold metallic belt. The metal lace-up corset belt is not just any belt, it is the custom version of one of the most iconic belts in the fashion of history. The belt that was originally showcased by Dior in their fall 2007 collection has been a celebrity favourite since then and custom fits of the same have been seen on the likes of Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez and supermodel Naomi Campbell. Priyanka completed the look by teaming her shoes with the belt.

Celebrities wearing the Dolce and Gabbana corset belt (Instagram)

Her glam for the night consisted of subtle brown tones and was seen wearing a shimmery eyeshadow teamed with on-point eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes a little bit of blush and a nude brown lip. She was styled by the famous Hollywood stylist Law Roach and he shared some images of Priyanka on Instagram with the caption, "@priyankachopra wearing a custom version of probably the most ICONIC belt every made. @dolcegabbana FALL07 (sic)."

Last year for the Grammy Awards, held in January, Priyanka wore a beautiful white dress with an exaggerated neckline, tassels and made a lot of headlines.

What do you think about her custom attire?

