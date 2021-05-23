Priyanka Chopra gives power suits a new meaning in red silk attire, we love it

Every time Priyanka Chopra dresses in a red outfit she creates sartorial magic and headlines. Not long ago, she had posted a couple of images of herself dressed in a gorgeous figure-flaunting red attire by the high-end brand Balenciaga while promoting husband Nick Jonas' latest album Spaceman. She garnered a lot of attention for that look and, to be honest, the latest picture that Priyanka shared has also left her fans swooning.

The Sky Is Pink actor wished her close friend and manager Anjula Acharia with a gorgeous Instagram post. In the image, Priyanka looked ravishing in her bright red silk power suit. The throwback picture had the actor rocking a monotone outfit that featured a bralette. She wore a well-fitted suit that had fierce padded shoulders over the bralette. Priyanka added a touch of glam to the look with her diamond and emerald multi-layer necklace.

Priyanka kept her makeup fierce as well and was seen donning subtle smokey eyes teamed with mascara-laden lashes, a little bit of blush and bright red lipstick. She topped it off by leaving her middle-parted slightly wavy hair down. The actor even mentioned that she was disheartened as she was not be able to spend the day with Anjula. The caption read, "Wishing this amazing girl the happiest of birthdays! I’m so sad I can’t be with you. Anj you are a force. We have done things together that even we couldn’t have imagined.. I wish you so much joy love happiness but most of all the magic of imagination. Because when u imagine you make anything happen! Happy birthday darling and keep smiling @anjula_acharia (sic)."

Check out some of the other red outfits that the actor has rocked:

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is currently working on her upcoming web series, Citadel, in London. She is also gearing up for the release of Matrix 4 and Text For You.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter