Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Priyanka Chopra wears the same backless Jacquemus dress Gigi Hadid wore in 2020
fashion

Priyanka Chopra wears the same backless Jacquemus dress Gigi Hadid wore in 2020

Priyanka Chopra recently wore a gorgeous backless Jacquemus dress to celebrate her mother's birthday at her New York City restaurant Sona. It is the same dress Gigi Hadid wore on the 2020 Jacquemus Runway during Paris Fashion Week.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 30, 2021 10:49 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra wears the same backless Jacquemus dress Gigi Hadid wore in 2020(Instagram)

After returning to the United States of America from the UK, Priyanka Chopra made several visits to her New York City restaurant Sona. She also celebrated her mother Madhu Chopra’s birthday party at the eatery, after which the actor was all over social media. Her fans shared several pictures and videos online, and Priyanka looked glamorous as ever in a creamy white ensemble for the special occasion.

Priyanka attended her mother’s birthday party at the eatery last weekend. She had slipped into a spaghetti-strapped white dress from Jacquemus for the occasion.

The 38-year-old actor wore the infamous Gigi Hadid dress that the 25-year-old supermodel wore on the 2020 Jacquemus Runway during Paris Fashion Week. Yes, we are talking about the same backless dress that gave the fashion world one of its iconic hair flip moments.

The stunning asymmetrical Jacquemus La robe Saudade Longue featured a risqué thigh-high slit accentuated with a gathered hemline that went from back to the front. It had an overlapping flap on the neckline and a baring back with a barely there-strap to hold the dress.

The Desi Girl wore the sexy gown with strappy Gianvito Rossi gold Bijoux Sandals, a luxurious gold watch, several gold rings, a bracelet, sleek gold chain and large hoop earrings. She had tied her luscious locks in a top knot with several stray strands sculpting her face.

Priyanka chose berry-toned matte lips, dewy face, filled-in eyebrows, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes and lots of highlighter to glam up her look.

The dreamy cream dress is currently available on the Jacquemus website. So, if you wish to add it to your wardrobe, we have found the price for you. The dress is available for 59,430 (USD 800).

Sona New York opened doors earlier this year. Priyanka wasn’t present at the opening owing to her shoot commitments which required her to stay in the United Kingdom.

Topics
priyanka chopra jonas priyanka chopra new york city paris fashion week
